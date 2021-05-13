On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Thursday's Transactions

By The Associated Press
May 13, 2021
4 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Activated RHP Nick Pivetta from COVID-19 IL. Optioned RHP Eduard Bazardo to Worcester (Triple-A Northeast).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reassigned RHP Jesse Hahn for rehab to Omaha (Triple-A Midwest). Reassigned SS Adalberto Mondesi for rehab to Northwest Arkansas (Double-A North).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contracts of OF Jarred Kelenic and RHPs Logan Gilbert and Paul Sewald from Tacoma (Triple-A West). Optioned LHP Aaron Fletcher, RHP Wyatt Mills and OF Taylor Trammell to Tacoma. Transferred LHP Nick Margevicius and RHP Ljay Newsome to the 60-day IL. Designated OF Braden Bishop for assignment.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Justin Lawrence to Albuquerque (Triple-A East).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Activated RHP Corbin Burnes from the IL. Activated RHP Josh Lindblom and C Omar Narvaez from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Luke Maile and RHP Patrick Weigel to Nashville (Triple-A Southeast). Outrighted RHP Zack Godley to Nashville.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed C J.T. Realmuto on the COVID-19 IL. Recalled C Rafael Marchan from Lehigh Valley (Triple-A Northeast).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed INF/OF Phillip Evans on the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Sean Poppen for assignment. Selected the contract of INF Will Craig from Indianapolis (Triple-A Midwest).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed LHP Jose Alvarez on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 10. Activated OF LaMonte Wade Jr. from the 10-day IL and rehab assignment.

Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Cooper Casad, Ryan Chaffee and Ricky Knapp.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

BROOKLYN NETS — Signed G Mike James to a remainder-of-the-season contract.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Re-signed F Juan Toscano-Anderson to a remainder-of-the-season contract. Signed F Jordan Bell to a two-way contract.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed G Elijah Bryant to a remainder-of-the-season contract.

Women’s National Basketball Association

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Waived F Asia Taylor and G Jasmine Bailey.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed QB Kenji Bahar, Ts Adrian Ealy and Foster Sarell, DT Xavier Kelly, RB Nate McCrary, TE Tony Poljan, WR Donte Sylencieux, LB Barrington Wade and S Ar’Darius Washington to contracts.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed CB Rachad Wildgoose, DE Boogie Basham, WR Marquez Stevenson and OLs Jack Anderson and Tommy Doyle to four-year contracts. Signed OL Steven Gonzalez and LB Mike Bell to one-year contracts. Signed TE Quintin Morris, S Tariq Thompson, OL Syrus Tuitele, WR Tre Walker and CBs Olaijah Griffin and Nick McCloud to contracts.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DT Daviyon Nixon, CB Keith Taylor, G Deonte Brown, WR Shi Smith and LS Thomas Fletcher to contracts.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed OL Cole Van Lanen and QB Blake Bortles to contracts.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed S Joshua Moon, DT Walter Palmore, DE Marcus Webb and S LaDarius Wiley to training camp contracts.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed CB Chris Wilcox and LBs KJ Britt and Grant Stuard.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Reassigned D Xavier Ouellet, G Cayden Primeau, LWs Michael Pezzeta and Joel Teasdale, RW Jesse Ylonen and Cs Alex Belzile and Joseph Blandisi to Laval (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned Cs Jean-Christophe Beaudin and Clark Bishop, G Filip Gustavsson, RW Parker Kelly and Ds Lassi Thomson, Olle Alsing and Jonathan Aspirot to Belleville (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned LWs Lean Bergmann and Ivan Chekhovich, Gs Josef Korenar and Alexei Melnichuk, D Brinson Pasichnuk and C Alexander True to San Jose (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled RW Taylor Raddysh, LW Boris Katchouk, G Spencer Martin and Ds Andreas Borgman and Cal Foote from Syracuse (AHL). Reassigned C Gage Goncalves to Syracuse (AHL).

Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Agreed to terms with D Connor McCarthy on a two-year contract. Signed C Reece Newkirk to a three-year, entry-level contract.

COLORADO EAGLES — Signed RW Sasha Mutala to an amateur tryout contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

COLORADO RAPIDS — Loaned F Dantouma Toure to Colorado (USL Championship).

NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed F Valentin Castellanos to a five-year contract.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed G Logan Ketterer on loan from El Paso (USL Championship).

Canadian Premier League

FORGE FC — Signed D Dejan Jakovic.

USL Championship

FC CINCINNATI — Signed D Geoff Cameron through 2022 with one additional option year.

SAN DIEGO LOYALS — Acquired D Hunter Ashworth, pending league and federation approval.

COLLEGE

ARMY — Named Jenerrie Harris, Cristina Centeno, Gaddy Lefft, Tony DiClemente and Anthony Angotti women’s assistant basketball coaches.

MEMPHIS — Named Devin Reed director of basketball operations.

ST. JOHN’S — Announced Mike Anderson received a contract extension through the 2026-27 season as head men’s basketball coach.

TENNESSEE — Named Josh Theis creative recruiting content and branding specialist.

Fed Photo of the Day

USCIS naturalizes 17 Army soldiers and a Navy sailor during Military Appreciation Month ceremony