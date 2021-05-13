Thursday’s Transactions

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Activated RHP Nick Pivetta from COVID-19 IL. Optioned RHP Eduard Bazardo to Worcester (Triple-A East).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reassigned RHP Jesse Hahn for rehab to Omaha (Triple-A East). Reassigned SS Adalberto Mondesi for rehab to Northwest Arkansas (Double-A Central).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Released 1B/DH Albert Pujols.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed 2B Daniel Descalso to a minor league contract.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled 3B Miguel Andujar from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Placed SS Gleyber Torres on the 10-day IL.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contracts of OF Jarred Kelenic and RHPs Logan Gilbert and Paul Sewald from Tacoma (Triple-A West). Optioned LHP Aaron Fletcher, RHP Wyatt Mills and OF Taylor Trammell to Tacoma. Transferred LHP Nick Margevicius and RHP Ljay Newsome to the 60-day IL. Signed LHP David Huff to a minor league contract. Designated OF Braden Bishop for assignment.
|National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Justin Lawrence to Albuquerque (Triple-A West).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Activated RHP Corbin Burnes from the IL. Activated RHP Josh Lindblom and C Omar Narvaez from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Luke Maile and RHP Patrick Weigel to Nashville (Triple-A East). Outrighted RHP Zack Godley to Nashville. Assigned SS Daniel Robertson to Nashville.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed C J.T. Realmuto on the COVID-19 IL. Recalled C Rafael Marchan from Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Geoff Hartlieb to Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Placed INF/OF Phillip Evans on the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Sean Poppen for assignment. Optioned 1B Todd Frazier to Indianapolis. Selected the contract of INF Will Craig from Indianapolis.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned LHP Nick Ramirez to El Paso (Triple-West). Placed LHP Drew Pomeranz on the 10-day IL retroactive to May 10.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed LHP Jose Alvarez on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 10. Activated OF LaMonte Wade Jr. from the 10-day IL and rehab assignment.
ST LOUIS CARDINALS — Assigned RHP Daniel Ponce to Memphis (Triple-A East).
NEW YORK METS — Reassigned OF Brandon Nimmo to Syracuse (Triple-A East).
|Minor League Baseball
|Atlantic League
HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Cooper Casad, Ryan Chaffee and Ricky Knapp.
|Frontier League
Equipe Quebec — Signed C Jorge Garcia and C Miguel Molina.
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed INF Trenton Nash, INF Cristopher Pujols, and RHP Jake Woods.
FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed C Colton Parrish and RHP Ean Walda.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed OF Nick Adgar, LHP Tyler Alexander, and RHP Jalen Miller, Sr.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
BROOKLYN NETS — Signed G Mike James to a remainder-of-the-season contract.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Re-signed F Juan Toscano-Anderson to a remainder-of-the-season contract. Signed F Jordan Bell to a two-way contract.
HOUSTON ROCKETS — Waived G DaQuan Jeffries.
MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed G Elijah Bryant to a remainder-of-the-season contract.
|Women’s National Basketball Association
ATLANTA DREAM — Waived F Mikayla Cowling.
CHICAGO SKY — Waived F Natasha Mack, G Alexis Prince, F Kobi Thornton and G Lexi Brown.
LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Waived F Kristine Anigwe.
MINNESOTA LYNX — Waived G Linnae Harper, G Selena Lott and G Mikayla Pivec.
NEW YORK LIBERTY — Waived F Asia Taylor and G Jasmine Bailey.
SEATTLE STORM — Waived F Kitija Laksa, F N’dea Jones and G Haley Gorecki.
WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Acquired G Sydney Wiese from Los Angeles for a 2022 second-round pick. Waived G Alecia (Sug) Sutton.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed TE Cary Angeline, CB Lorenzo Burns, TE Bruno Labelle and DL Cam Murray.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Claimed C Sam Jones off waivers from Indianapolis.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed QB Kenji Bahar, FB/TE Ben Mason, CB Shaun Wade, OLB Daelin Hayes, Ts Adrian Ealy and Foster Sarell, DT Xavier Kelly, RB Nate McCrary, TE Tony Poljan, WR Donte Sylencieux, LB Barrington Wade and S Ar’Darius Washington to contracts.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed CB Rachad Wildgoose, DE Boogie Basham, WR Marquez Stevenson and OLs Jack Anderson and Tommy Doyle to four-year contracts. Signed OL Steven Gonzalez and LB Mike Bell to one-year contracts. Signed TE Quintin Morris, S Tariq Thompson, OL Syrus Tuitele, WR Tre Walker and CBs Olaijah Griffin and Nick McCloud to contracts.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DT Daviyon Nixon, CB Keith Taylor, G Deonte Brown, WR Shi Smith and LS Thomas Fletcher to contracts.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DT Nate Archibong, G Gage Cervenka, DB Rojesterman Farris, TE Scooter Harrington, K Brian Johnson, LB Caleb Johnson, DE Sam Kamara, RB C.J. Marable, WR Khalil McClain, G Dareuan Parker, LB Michael Pinckney, DB Dionte Ruffin, DE Thomas Schaffer, LB Charles Snowden and T Gunnar Vogel.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed LB Tony Fields II, S Richard LeCounte III and RB Demetric Felton.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed DB Israel Mukuamu and C/G Matt Farniok.
DENVER BRONCOS — Waived WR DaeSean Hamilton. Signed RT Bobby Massie, WR Seth Williams and CB Kary Vincent Jr. Signed OT Cameron Fleming to a one-year contract.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed OL Cole Van Lanen and QB Blake Bortles to contracts.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed TE Brevin Jordan and DT Roy Lopez.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed K Eddy Pineiro to a one-year contract.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed DB D.J. Daniel.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Acquired CB Mike Hughes from Minnesota in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round draft pick. Signed LB Zayne Anderson, QB Shane Buechele, S Devon Key, CB Dicaprio Bootle, CB Marlon Character, LB Riley Cole, DE Malik Herring and DB Jaylon McClain-Sapp.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed T Larnel Coleman, RB Gerrid Doaks, CB Jaytlin Askew, DT Jerome Johnson, G Robert Jones and FB Carl Tucker.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed S Joshuah Bledsoe.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed OLB Azeez Ojulari, RB Gary Brightwell, CB Rodarius Williams, OL Brett Heggie, OL Jake Burton and DE Raymond Johnson III. Waived DE Breeland Speaks.
NEW YORK JETS — Claimed RB Austin Walter from San Francisco. Waived RB Pete Guerriero.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed OL Alfredo Gutierrez, LB Justin Hilliard, TE Josh Pederson, LB Elijah Sullivan and WR Austin Watkins Jr.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed S Joshua Moon, DT Walter Palmore, DE Marcus Webb and S LaDarius Wiley to training camp contracts.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed CB Caleb Farley to a four-year contract. Agreed to terms with OL Cole Banwart, FB Tory Carter, TE Miller Forristall, K Blake Haubeil, OL Chandon Herring, DL Naquan Jones, TE Briley Moore, OLB Justus Reed, RB Mekhi Sargent and P James Smith.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed CB Chris Wilcox and LBs KJ Britt and Grant Stuard.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed CB Benjamine St-Juste to a four-year contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Reassigned D Xavier Ouellet, G Cayden Primeau, LWs Michael Pezzeta and Joel Teasdale, RW Jesse Ylonen and Cs Alex Belzile and Joseph Blandisi to Laval (AHL).
OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned Cs Jean-Christophe Beaudin and Clark Bishop, G Filip Gustavsson, RW Parker Kelly and Ds Lassi Thomson, Olle Alsing and Jonathan Aspirot to Belleville (AHL).
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned LWs Lean Bergmann and Ivan Chekhovich, Gs Josef Korenar and Alexei Melnichuk, D Brinson Pasichnuk and C Alexander True to San Jose (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled RW Taylor Raddysh, LW Boris Katchouk, G Spencer Martin and Ds Andreas Borgman and Cal Foote from Syracuse (AHL). Reassigned C Gage Goncalves to Syracuse (AHL).
|Minor League Hockey
|American Hockey League
BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Agreed to terms with D Connor McCarthy on a two-year contract. Signed C Reece Newkirk to a three-year, entry-level contract.
COLORADO EAGLES — Signed RW Sasha Mutala to an amateur tryout contract.
|East Coast Hockey League
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated F Zach Pochiro. Placed F Shawn Szydlowski on reserve.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Released G Evan Moyse.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released G Matt Madore as emergency backup goalie (EBUG).
TULSA OILERS — Released G Hayden Stewart.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
FC CINCINNATI — Signed D Geoff Cameron through 2022 with one additional option year.
COLORADO RAPIDS — Loaned F Dantouma Toure to Colorado (USL Championship).
NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed F Valentin Castellanos to a five-year contract.
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed G Logan Ketterer on loan from El Paso (USL Championship).
|Canadian Premier League
FORGE FC — Signed D Dejan Jakovic.
|USL Championship
SAN DIEGO LOYALS — Acquired D Hunter Ashworth, pending league and federation approval.
|COLLEGE
ALABAMA A&M — Agreed to terms head volleyball coach Rose Magers-Powell on a four-year extension.
ARMY — Named Jenerrie Harris, Cristina Centeno, Gaddy Lefft, Tony DiClemente and Anthony Angotti women’s assistant basketball coaches.
MEMPHIS — Named Devin Reed director of basketball operations.
ST. JOHN’S — Announced Mike Anderson received a contract extension through the 2026-27 season as head men’s basketball coach.
TENNESSEE — Named Josh Theis creative recruiting content and branding specialist.
