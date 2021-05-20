Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Activated RHP Alex Cobb from the IL. Recalled LHP Jose Suarez from Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Optioned LHP Jose Quijada to Salt Lake.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled LHP Lewis Thorpe from St. Louis (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Activated INF Rougned Odor from the paternity list. Placed OF Ryan LaMarre on the 10-day IL.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RF Jason Heyward on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Nick Martini from Iowa (Triple-A East).

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed 3B Mike Moustakas on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 19. Recalled 2B Max Shrock from Louisville (Triple-A East).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned INF Alan Trejo to Albuquerque (Triple-A West).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reassigned RHP Jose Soriano to Bradenton (Low-A Southeast) on a rehab assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Activated LHP Jose Alvarez from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Logan Webb on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 18.

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Waived G Layshia Clarendon.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed OT William Sweet. Released OL Jack Batho.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DT Treyvon Hester to a one-year contract.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed TE Tim Tebow.

HOCKEY Minor League Hockey American Hockey League

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Signed D Nick Cicek to an amateur tryout contract.

TEXAS STARS — Named Max Fortunas assistant coach.

TUSCON ROADRUNNERS — Acquired D Vladislav Provolnev.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Signed F Jonas Fjeldberg to a one-year contract with additional three option years.

LA GALAXY — Signed F Rayan Raveloson to a three-year contract with a one-year option, pending receipt of his P1 Visa and international transfer certificate (ITC).

COLLEGE

LIPSCOMB — Promoted Erin Horne to women’s basketball assistant coach and Chris Sumski to assocaite head coach.

