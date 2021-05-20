Thursday’s Transactions

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended Minnesota’s RHP Tyler Duffey for three games and fined an undisclosed amount for intentionally throwing a pitch behind Chicago White Sox DH Yermin Mercedes in a May 18 game in Minnesota. Suspended Minnesota’s manager Rocco Baldelli one game and an undisclosed amount due to Duffey’s actions.

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Bryce Hutchinson and LHP Ryan Williamson to minor league contracts.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Activated RHP Alex Cobb from the IL. Recalled LHP Jose Suarez from Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Optioned LHP Jose Quijada to Salt Lake.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled LHP Lewis Thorpe from St. Paul (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Derek Law outright to St. Paul.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Activated INF Rougned Odor from the paternity list. Placed OF Ryan LaMarre on the 10-day IL.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RF Jason Heyward on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Nick Martini from Iowa (Triple-A East).

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed 3B Mike Moustakas on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 19. Recalled 2B Max Shrock from Louisville (Triple-A East).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned INF Alan Trejo to Albuquerque (Triple-A West). Sent RHP Carlos Estevez to Albuquerque on a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Sent RHP Jacob deGrom to St. Lucie (Low-A Southeast) for a rehab assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Sent RHP Jose Soriano to Bradenton (Low-A Southeast) on a rehab assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Activated LHP Jose Alvarez from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Logan Webb on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 18.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Released RHPs Sergio Valenzuela and Jake Woods.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Released OF Cesar Trejo and RHP Ean Walda.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Released RHPs Mason Alexander, Jake Dexter and Gaylon Viney and LHP Carson Ferry.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Released OFs Brandon Gutzler and Miguel Tejeda.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Traded LHP Tommy Shirley to Lancaster (Atlantic League).

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Atlanta’s head coach Nate McMillan $25,000 for detrimental public comments asserting bias by NBA relating to the 2020-21 playoffs on May 19.

Women’s National Basketball Association

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Waived G Layshia Clarendon.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed S James Wiggins, OL Michael Menet and CB Marco Wilson.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed OT William Sweet. Released OL Jack Batho.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DT Treyvon Hester to a one-year contract.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed TE Tim Tebow.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Released Ts Geron Christian Sr. and Morgan Moses.

HOCKEY
Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Signed D Nick Cicek to an amateur tryout contract.

TEXAS STARS — Named Max Fortunas assistant coach.

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Acquired D Vladislav Provolnev.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Signed F Jonas Fjeldberg to a one-year contract with three additional option years.

LA GALAXY — Signed F Rayan Raveloson to a three-year contract with a one-year option, pending receipt of his P1 Visa and international transfer certificate (ITC).

COLLEGE

LIPSCOMB — Promoted Erin Horne to women’s basketball assistant coach and Chris Sumski to associate head coach.

Fed Photo of the Day

Brood X cicadas begin to emerge around the Capitol Grounds