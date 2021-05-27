Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent RHP Mac Sceroler to Norfolk (Triple-A East) for a rehab assignment.

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned OF Franchy Cordero to Worcester (Triple-A East).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent LHP Jace Fry to Charlotte (Triple-A East) for a rehab assignment. Placed RHP Michael Kopech on the bereavement list. Transferred OF Luis Robert to the 60-day IL. Purchased the contract of RHP Ryan Burr from Charlotte

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RHP Triston McKenzie to Columbus (Triple-A East). Recalled CF Bradley Zimmer from Columbus.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed RHP Corey Kluber and INF Luke Volt on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 26. Recalled OF Estevan Florial and RHP Albert Abreau from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Activated DH Mitch Moreland from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Luis Barrera to Las Vegas (Triple-A West). Sent LHP Jesus Luzardo to Las Vegas (Triple-A West) for a rehab assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed LHP Travis Bergen on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 24. Transferred LHP Tommy Milone to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Alek Manoah from Buffalo (Triple-A East). Placed LHP Anthony Kay on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 22.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed RHP Jeff Hoffman on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Cionel Perez and RHP Art Warren from Louisville (Triple-A East).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled LHP Lucas Gilbreath from Albuquerque (Triple-A West).

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed RHP Nick Neidert on the 10-day IL. Recalled 1B Lewin Diaz from Jacksonville (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK METS — Recalled LHP Thomas Szapucki from Syracuse (Triple-A East).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent RHP John Brebbia to Sacramento (Triple-A West) for a rehab assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Activated RHP Tanner Rainey from the IL. Optioned RHP Kyle McGowan to Rochester (Triple-A East).

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Agreed to terms with OF/P Joe Johnson.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released QB Cole McDonald.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Promoted Chad Brinker to personnel/football administrative executive and Patrick Moore to assistant director of college scouting.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Named Phil Baya college scout Southeast, Brandon Brown director of player personnel, Dave Caldwell personnel executive, Ian Cunningham director of player personnel, Matt Holland college scout Northeast, Bryce Johnson senior director of football transactions, Evan Pritt scouting assistant, Catherine Raiche vice president of football operations, Jeff Scott senior pro scout and Ameena Soliman pro scout.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Ben McCartney to a three-year contract.

COLLEGE

KANSAS ST. — Promoted Ebony Gilliam to women’s basketball head coach, Sadie Thramer to coordinator of recruiting operations and Staci Gregorio to director of student-athlete development/video coordinator.

