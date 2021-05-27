Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent RHP Mac Sceroler to Norfolk (Triple-A East) for a rehab assignment. Activated RHP Dillon Tate from IL.

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned OF Franchy Cordero to Worcester (Triple-A East).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent LHP Jace Fry to Charlotte (Triple-A East) for a rehab assignment. Placed RHP Michael Kopech on the bereavement list. Transferred OF Luis Robert to the 60-day IL. Purchased the contract of RHP Ryan Burr from Charlotte

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RHP Triston McKenzie to Columbus (Triple-A East). Recalled CF Bradley Zimmer from Columbus.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Purchased the contract of LHP Ryan Horstman from Long Island (Atlantic League).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed RHP Corey Kluber and INF Luke Volt on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 26. Recalled OF Estevan Florial and RHP Albert Abreau from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Rick Nelson.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Activated DH Mitch Moreland from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Luis Barrera to Las Vegas (Triple-A West). Sent LHP Jesus Luzardo to Las Vegas (Triple-A West) for a rehab assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected LHP Hector Santiago from Tacoma (Triple-A West). Recalled Daniel Zamora from Tacoma. Optioned RHP Wyatt Mills and RHP Yohan Ramirez to Tacoma. Designated RHP Sam Delaplane for assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed LHP Travis Bergen on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 24. Transferred LHP Tommy Milone to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Alek Manoah from Buffalo (Triple-A East). Placed LHP Anthony Kay on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 22. Recalled RHP Jeremy Beasley from Buffalo (Triple-A East).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Transferred RHP Luke Weaver from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Ryan Butchter from Reno(Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Corbin Martin to Reno.

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed RHP Jeff Hoffman on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Cionel Perez and RHP Art Warren from Louisville (Triple-A East).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled LHP Lucas Gilbreath from Albuquerque (Triple-A West).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Mitch White from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Dennis Santana to Oklahoma City.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed RHP Nick Neidert on the 10-day IL. Recalled 1B Lewin Diaz from Jacksonville (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK METS — Recalled LHP Thomas Szapucki from Syracuse (Triple-A East).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent RHP John Brebbia to Sacramento (Triple-A West) for a rehab assignment. Placed INF?OF Darin Ruf on 10-day IL. Recalled INF/OF LaMonte Wade Jr. from Sacramento (Triple-A West). Reinstated RHP Matt Wisler from Bereavement list. Optioned LHP Sam Selman to Sacramento.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated OF Tyler O’Neill from 10-day IL. Optioned 1B John Nogowski to Memphis (Triple-A East).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Activated RHP Tanner Rainey from the IL. Optioned RHP Kyle McGowan to Rochester (Triple-A East).

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Agreed to terms with OF/P Joe Johnson.

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated LHP Justin Kelly and RHP Devin Raftery.

BASKETBALL Womens National Basketball Association

PHOENIX MERCURY — Signed G Haley Gorecki to a remainder of the season contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed QB Cole McDonald.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed WR Tajae Sharpe.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed WR Lance Lenoir. Waived WR Tre Walker.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed S Kavon Fazier.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed DL Joel Heath on injured reserve.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Promoted Chad Brinker to personnel/football administrative executive and Patrick Moore to assistant director of college scouting. Re-signed TE Robert Tonyan to a remainder of the season contract.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released QB Ryan Finley.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released RB Fan Vitale and LB LaRoy Reynolds. Signed TE Troy Fumagili.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed CB Aaron Robinson to a four-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Named Phil Baya college scout Southeast, Brandon Brown director of player personnel, Dave Caldwell personnel executive, Ian Cunningham director of player personnel, Matt Holland college scout Northeast, Bryce Johnson senior director of football transactions, Evan Pritt scouting assistant, Catherine Raiche vice president of football operations, Jeff Scott senior pro scout and Ameena Soliman pro scout.

SEATTLE SEHAWKS — Reverted DE Marcus to injured reserve.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Ben McCartney to a three-year contract.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Reassigned F Cody Glass to Henderson (AHL).

East Coast Hockey League

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated D Noah Delmas, D Connor Doherty and F Brodie Reid from reserve. Placed F Darik Angeli, G Matt Ginn and Corbin Baldwin on reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated F Pat Cannone from injured reserve. Activated G Parker Gahagen from reserve. Placed G Garrett Metcalf on reserve. Placed D Alex Lepkowski on injured reserve, retroactive to May 24.

SOCCER United Soccer League

MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Announced that they will loan D Nabilai Kibunguchy to Sacramento Republic FC for the remainder of the season.

COLLEGE

KANSAS ST. — Promoted Ebony Gilliam to women’s basketball head coach, Sadie Thramer to coordinator of recruiting operations and Staci Gregorio to director of student-athlete development/video coordinator.

