Tigers visit Seattle, aim to build on Turnbull’s solid performance

By The Associated Press
May 19, 2021 3:08 am
1 min read
      

Detroit Tigers (16-26, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (21-22, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (0-6, 5.73 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) Mariners: Logan Gilbert (0-1, 9.00 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 5 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -134, Tigers +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Spencer Turnbull. Turnbull threw a no-hitter with nine strikeouts against Seattle.

The Mariners are 12-11 on their home turf. Seattle has a team on-base percentage of .279, last in the league. Ty France leads the lineup with a mark of .333.

The Tigers are 7-14 in road games. Detroit has hit 40 home runs as a team this season. Wilson Ramos leads them with six, averaging one every 17.5 at-bats.

The Tigers won the last meeting 5-0. Spencer Turnbull secured his third victory and Jeimer Candelario went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Detroit. Justin Dunn registered his second loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitch Haniger leads the Mariners with 30 RBIs and is batting .262.

Robbie Grossman leads the Tigers with 13 extra base hits and is slugging .399.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 3-7, .182 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Tigers: 7-3, .270 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Casey Sadler: (right shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Keynan Middleton: (right biceps), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Marco Gonzales: (forearm), Ken Giles: (elbow), Jake Fraley: (left hamstring), Evan White: (hip), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Ty France: (wrist).

Tigers: Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Erasmo Ramirez: (right pectoralis), Derek Holland: (left shoulder), Grayson Greiner: (left hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Related Topics
