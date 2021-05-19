On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Tkachuk scores twice, Flames beat Canucks 6-2 in finale

By The Associated Press
May 19, 2021 6:27 pm
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored twice and the Calgary Flames beat the Vancouver Canucks 6-2 on Wednesday in the NHL’s regular-season finale.

The game was the third in a row between the teams to close the season after the Canucks’ schedule was pushed back by COVID-19 outbreak.

Dillon Dube, Andrew Mangiapane, Brett Ritchie and Connor Mackey, with his first career NHL goal, also scored for the Flames, and Jacob Markstrom stopped 19 shots. At 26-27-3, they ended up four points behind Montreal for the final playoff spot.

Bo Horvat and J.T. Miller scored for the Canucks. They finished last in the seven-team North, a point behind Ottawa.

