AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Trout LAA
|20
|69
|29
|16
|.420
|Mercedes ChW
|22
|82
|34
|10
|.415
|Martinez Bos
|25
|94
|33
|21
|.351
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|24
|80
|28
|16
|.350
|Brantley Hou
|22
|87
|30
|17
|.345
|Gurriel Hou
|25
|90
|31
|11
|.344
|Mullins Bal
|26
|101
|34
|13
|.337
|Bogaerts Bos
|25
|97
|32
|11
|.330
|Walsh LAA
|22
|79
|26
|12
|.329
|Cruz Min
|23
|76
|25
|17
|.329
Home Runs
Martinez, Boston, 9; Buxton, Minnesota, 8; 9 tied at 7.
Runs Batted In
Martinez, Boston, 25; N.Lowe, Texas, 22; Devers, Boston, 21; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 20; C.Santana, Kansas City, 20; Seager, Seattle, 20; Cruz, Minnesota, 19; J.Abreu, Chicago, 19; 3 tied at 18.
Pitching
Civale, Cleveland, 4-0; Rodón, Chicago, 4-0; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 4-0; Cole, New York, 4-1; Matz, Toronto, 4-1; Eovaldi, Boston, 4-2; 6 tied at 3-0.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments