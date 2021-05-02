On Air: Federal News Network program
By The Associated Press
May 2, 2021 12:06 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Trout LAA 22 77 33 20 .429
Mercedes ChW 23 86 34 10 .395
Martinez Bos 26 97 35 21 .361
Walsh LAA 24 86 31 14 .360
Guerrero Jr. Tor 25 83 29 17 .349
Gurriel Hou 26 94 32 11 .340
Mullins Bal 27 104 35 14 .337
Bogaerts Bos 26 102 34 12 .333
Brantley Hou 23 91 30 17 .330
Cruz Min 24 80 26 18 .325

Home Runs

Martinez, Boston, 9; Buxton, Minnesota, 8; Cruz, Minnesota, 8; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 8; 9 tied at 7.

Runs Batted In

Martinez, Boston, 26; N.Lowe, Texas, 24; Cruz, Minnesota, 21; Walsh, Los Angeles, 21; C.Santana, Kansas City, 21; Devers, Boston, 21; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 20; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 20; Haniger, Seattle, 20; Seager, Seattle, 20.

Pitching

Civale, Cleveland, 4-0; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 4-0; Rodón, Chicago, 4-0; Cole, New York, 4-1; Duffy, Kansas City, 4-1; Matz, Toronto, 4-1; Eovaldi, Boston, 4-2; 6 tied at 3-0.

