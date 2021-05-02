AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Trout LAA
|22
|77
|33
|20
|.429
|Mercedes ChW
|23
|86
|34
|10
|.395
|Martinez Bos
|26
|97
|35
|21
|.361
|Walsh LAA
|24
|86
|31
|14
|.360
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|25
|83
|29
|17
|.349
|Gurriel Hou
|26
|94
|32
|11
|.340
|Mullins Bal
|27
|104
|35
|14
|.337
|Bogaerts Bos
|26
|102
|34
|12
|.333
|Brantley Hou
|23
|91
|30
|17
|.330
|Cruz Min
|24
|80
|26
|18
|.325
Home Runs
Martinez, Boston, 9; Buxton, Minnesota, 8; Cruz, Minnesota, 8; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 8; 9 tied at 7.
Runs Batted In
Martinez, Boston, 26; N.Lowe, Texas, 24; Cruz, Minnesota, 21; Walsh, Los Angeles, 21; C.Santana, Kansas City, 21; Devers, Boston, 21; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 20; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 20; Haniger, Seattle, 20; Seager, Seattle, 20.
Pitching
Civale, Cleveland, 4-0; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 4-0; Rodón, Chicago, 4-0; Cole, New York, 4-1; Duffy, Kansas City, 4-1; Matz, Toronto, 4-1; Eovaldi, Boston, 4-2; 6 tied at 3-0.
