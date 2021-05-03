AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Trout LAA
|23
|80
|33
|20
|.413
|Mercedes ChW
|23
|86
|34
|10
|.395
|Buxton Min
|21
|79
|31
|17
|.392
|Walsh LAA
|25
|90
|32
|14
|.356
|Bogaerts Bos
|27
|106
|37
|14
|.349
|Martinez Bos
|27
|101
|35
|21
|.347
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|26
|86
|29
|18
|.337
|Brantley Hou
|24
|94
|31
|17
|.330
|Gurriel Hou
|27
|98
|32
|11
|.327
|Mullins Bal
|28
|109
|35
|14
|.321
Home Runs
Martinez, Boston, 9; Buxton, Minnesota, 8; Cruz, Minnesota, 8; Ramírez, Cleveland, 8; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 8; 9 tied at 7.
Runs Batted In
Martinez, Boston, 26; N.Lowe, Texas, 24; Cruz, Minnesota, 21; Walsh, Los Angeles, 21; C.Santana, Kansas City, 21; Devers, Boston, 21; Mancini, Baltimore, 21; Haniger, Seattle, 21; 3 tied at 20.
Pitching
Civale, Cleveland, 4-0; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 4-0; Rodón, Chicago, 4-0; Petit, Oakland, 4-0; Cole, New York, 4-1; Duffy, Kansas City, 4-1; Matz, Toronto, 4-1; Eovaldi, Boston, 4-2; 5 tied at 3-0.
