By The Associated Press
May 3, 2021 10:33 pm
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Trout LAA 23 80 33 20 .413
Mercedes ChW 23 86 34 10 .395
Buxton Min 21 79 31 17 .392
Walsh LAA 25 90 32 14 .356
Bogaerts Bos 27 106 37 14 .349
Martinez Bos 27 101 35 21 .347
Guerrero Jr. Tor 26 86 29 18 .337
Brantley Hou 24 94 31 17 .330
Gurriel Hou 27 98 32 11 .327
Mullins Bal 28 109 35 14 .321

Home Runs

Martinez, Boston, 9; Buxton, Minnesota, 8; Cruz, Minnesota, 8; Ramírez, Cleveland, 8; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 8; 9 tied at 7.

Runs Batted In

Martinez, Boston, 26; N.Lowe, Texas, 24; Cruz, Minnesota, 21; Walsh, Los Angeles, 21; C.Santana, Kansas City, 21; Devers, Boston, 21; Mancini, Baltimore, 21; Haniger, Seattle, 21; 3 tied at 20.

Pitching

Civale, Cleveland, 4-0; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 4-0; Rodón, Chicago, 4-0; Petit, Oakland, 4-0; Cole, New York, 4-1; Duffy, Kansas City, 4-1; Matz, Toronto, 4-1; Eovaldi, Boston, 4-2; 5 tied at 3-0.

