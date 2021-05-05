Trending:
By The Associated Press
May 5, 2021 12:02 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Trout LAA 25 86 35 21 .407
Mercedes ChW 25 88 34 10 .386
Buxton Min 22 83 32 18 .386
Bogaerts Bos 28 111 39 16 .351
Martinez Bos 28 106 37 24 .349
Guerrero Jr. Tor 28 94 32 19 .340
Walsh LAA 27 96 32 14 .333
Gurriel Hou 28 102 34 11 .333
Brantley Hou 25 98 32 18 .327
Mullins Bal 31 122 39 16 .320

Home Runs

Buxton, Minnesota, 9; Martinez, Boston, 9; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9; Trout, Los Angeles, 8; Cruz, Minnesota, 8; Ramírez, Cleveland, 8; Haniger, Seattle, 8; 11 tied at 7.

Runs Batted In

Martinez, Boston, 27; N.Lowe, Texas, 24; Haniger, Seattle, 23; J.Abreu, Chicago, 22; Lowrie, Oakland, 22; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 22; Mancini, Baltimore, 22; Seager, Seattle, 22; 6 tied at 21.

Pitching

Civale, Cleveland, 4-0; Pivetta, Boston, 4-0; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 4-0; Rodón, Chicago, 4-0; Petit, Oakland, 4-0; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 4-1; Cole, New York, 4-1; Duffy, Kansas City, 4-1; Eovaldi, Boston, 4-2; Matz, Toronto, 4-2.

