AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Trout LAA
|25
|86
|35
|21
|.407
|Mercedes ChW
|25
|88
|34
|10
|.386
|Buxton Min
|22
|83
|32
|18
|.386
|Bogaerts Bos
|28
|111
|39
|16
|.351
|Martinez Bos
|28
|106
|37
|24
|.349
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|28
|94
|32
|19
|.340
|Walsh LAA
|27
|96
|32
|14
|.333
|Gurriel Hou
|28
|102
|34
|11
|.333
|Brantley Hou
|25
|98
|32
|18
|.327
|Mullins Bal
|31
|122
|39
|16
|.320
Home Runs
Buxton, Minnesota, 9; Martinez, Boston, 9; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9; Trout, Los Angeles, 8; Cruz, Minnesota, 8; Ramírez, Cleveland, 8; Haniger, Seattle, 8; 11 tied at 7.
Runs Batted In
Martinez, Boston, 27; N.Lowe, Texas, 24; Haniger, Seattle, 23; J.Abreu, Chicago, 22; Lowrie, Oakland, 22; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 22; Mancini, Baltimore, 22; Seager, Seattle, 22; 6 tied at 21.
Pitching
Civale, Cleveland, 4-0; Pivetta, Boston, 4-0; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 4-0; Rodón, Chicago, 4-0; Petit, Oakland, 4-0; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 4-1; Cole, New York, 4-1; Duffy, Kansas City, 4-1; Eovaldi, Boston, 4-2; Matz, Toronto, 4-2.
Comments