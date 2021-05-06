Trending:
By The Associated Press
May 6, 2021 12:15 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Trout LAA 26 88 35 21 .398
Mercedes ChW 25 88 34 10 .386
Buxton Min 23 87 33 18 .379
Martinez Bos 29 109 38 25 .349
Bogaerts Bos 29 115 40 18 .348
Guerrero Jr. Tor 29 98 34 21 .347
Walsh LAA 28 99 33 14 .333
Gurriel Hou 29 106 35 12 .330
Brantley Hou 26 102 33 19 .324
Mullins Bal 31 122 39 16 .320

Home Runs

Martinez, Boston, 10; Buxton, Minnesota, 9; Ramírez, Cleveland, 9; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9; Trout, Los Angeles, 8; Cruz, Minnesota, 8; Stanton, New York, 8; Haniger, Seattle, 8; 11 tied at 7.

Runs Batted In

Martinez, Boston, 29; Mancini, Baltimore, 25; N.Lowe, Texas, 24; Haniger, Seattle, 23; 7 tied at 22.

Pitching

Means, Baltimore, 4-0; Civale, Cleveland, 4-0; Pivetta, Boston, 4-0; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 4-0; Rodón, Chicago, 4-0; Petit, Oakland, 4-0; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 4-1; Cole, New York, 4-1; Duffy, Kansas City, 4-1; 2 tied at 4-2.

