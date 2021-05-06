AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Trout LAA
|26
|88
|35
|21
|.398
|Mercedes ChW
|25
|88
|34
|10
|.386
|Buxton Min
|23
|87
|33
|18
|.379
|Martinez Bos
|29
|109
|38
|25
|.349
|Bogaerts Bos
|29
|115
|40
|18
|.348
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|29
|98
|34
|21
|.347
|Walsh LAA
|28
|99
|33
|14
|.333
|Gurriel Hou
|29
|106
|35
|12
|.330
|Brantley Hou
|26
|102
|33
|19
|.324
|Mullins Bal
|31
|122
|39
|16
|.320
Home Runs
Martinez, Boston, 10; Buxton, Minnesota, 9; Ramírez, Cleveland, 9; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9; Trout, Los Angeles, 8; Cruz, Minnesota, 8; Stanton, New York, 8; Haniger, Seattle, 8; 11 tied at 7.
Runs Batted In
Martinez, Boston, 29; Mancini, Baltimore, 25; N.Lowe, Texas, 24; Haniger, Seattle, 23; 7 tied at 22.
Pitching
Means, Baltimore, 4-0; Civale, Cleveland, 4-0; Pivetta, Boston, 4-0; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 4-0; Rodón, Chicago, 4-0; Petit, Oakland, 4-0; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 4-1; Cole, New York, 4-1; Duffy, Kansas City, 4-1; 2 tied at 4-2.
