By The Associated Press
May 9, 2021 1:11 am
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Trout LAA 30 101 38 21 .376
Mercedes ChW 28 102 38 12 .373
Alvarez Hou 27 105 38 21 .362
Bogaerts Bos 33 129 45 21 .349
Martinez Bos 33 126 42 30 .333
Gurriel Hou 33 120 40 16 .333
Walsh LAA 32 114 37 15 .325
Robert ChW 25 95 30 11 .316
Mullins Bal 34 134 42 19 .313
Bregman Hou 28 109 34 20 .312

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10; Martinez, Boston, 10; Buxton, Minnesota, 9; A.García, Texas, 9; Ramírez, Cleveland, 9; Stanton, New York, 9; 7 tied at 8.

Runs Batted In

Martinez, Boston, 31; Devers, Boston, 28; Grichuk, Toronto, 28; Walsh, Los Angeles, 27; Mancini, Baltimore, 27; A.García, Texas, 26; J.Abreu, Chicago, 26; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 26; 3 tied at 25.

Pitching

Civale, Cleveland, 5-0; Pivetta, Boston, 5-0; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 5-0; Rodón, Chicago, 5-0; Matz, Toronto, 5-2; Means, Baltimore, 4-0; Petit, Oakland, 4-0; G.Cole, New York, 4-1; J.King, Texas, 4-1; 4 tied at 4-2.

