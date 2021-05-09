AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Trout LAA
|30
|101
|38
|21
|.376
|Mercedes ChW
|28
|102
|38
|12
|.373
|Alvarez Hou
|27
|105
|38
|21
|.362
|Bogaerts Bos
|33
|129
|45
|21
|.349
|Martinez Bos
|33
|126
|42
|30
|.333
|Gurriel Hou
|33
|120
|40
|16
|.333
|Walsh LAA
|32
|114
|37
|15
|.325
|Robert ChW
|25
|95
|30
|11
|.316
|Mullins Bal
|34
|134
|42
|19
|.313
|Bregman Hou
|28
|109
|34
|20
|.312
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10; Martinez, Boston, 10; Buxton, Minnesota, 9; A.García, Texas, 9; Ramírez, Cleveland, 9; Stanton, New York, 9; 7 tied at 8.
Runs Batted In
Martinez, Boston, 31; Devers, Boston, 28; Grichuk, Toronto, 28; Walsh, Los Angeles, 27; Mancini, Baltimore, 27; A.García, Texas, 26; J.Abreu, Chicago, 26; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 26; 3 tied at 25.
Pitching
Civale, Cleveland, 5-0; Pivetta, Boston, 5-0; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 5-0; Rodón, Chicago, 5-0; Matz, Toronto, 5-2; Means, Baltimore, 4-0; Petit, Oakland, 4-0; G.Cole, New York, 4-1; J.King, Texas, 4-1; 4 tied at 4-2.
