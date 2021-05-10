Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top Ten

By The Associated Press
May 10, 2021 10:03 pm
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Trout LAA 30 101 38 21 .376
Mercedes ChW 28 102 38 12 .373
Alvarez Hou 27 105 38 21 .362
Bogaerts Bos 34 132 46 21 .348
Martinez Bos 34 130 44 31 .338
Gurriel Hou 33 120 40 16 .333
Walsh LAA 32 114 37 15 .325
Robert ChW 25 95 30 11 .316
Bregman Hou 28 109 34 20 .312
Mullins Bal 35 138 43 20 .312

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10; Martinez, Boston, 10; Buxton, Minnesota, 9; A.García, Texas, 9; Ramírez, Cleveland, 9; Stanton, New York, 9; 7 tied at 8.

Runs Batted In

Martinez, Boston, 31; Devers, Boston, 29; Mancini, Baltimore, 29; Grichuk, Toronto, 28; Walsh, Los Angeles, 27; A.García, Texas, 26; J.Abreu, Chicago, 26; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 26; 3 tied at 25.

Pitching

Civale, Cleveland, 5-0; Pivetta, Boston, 5-0; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 5-0; Rodón, Chicago, 5-0; Matz, Toronto, 5-2; Means, Baltimore, 4-0; Petit, Oakland, 4-0; G.Cole, New York, 4-1; J.King, Texas, 4-1; 4 tied at 4-2.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Explore use cases for edge computing and approaches for taking advantage of it by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|4 SDSC GPU Hackathon
5|10 Amazon DocumentDB Focus Days | May and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Monterey seizes massive haul of illicit weapons in the North Arabian Sea