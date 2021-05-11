Trending:
By The Associated Press
May 11, 2021 12:18 am
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Mercedes ChW 28 102 38 12 .373
Trout LAA 31 104 38 22 .365
Bogaerts Bos 34 132 46 21 .348
Walsh LAA 33 118 41 16 .347
Alvarez Hou 28 110 38 21 .345
Martinez Bos 34 130 44 31 .338
Gurriel Hou 34 125 42 16 .336
Robert ChW 25 95 30 11 .316
Bregman Hou 29 112 35 20 .313
Mullins Bal 35 138 43 20 .312

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10; Martinez, Boston, 10; Buxton, Minnesota, 9; A.García, Texas, 9; Ramírez, Cleveland, 9; Stanton, New York, 9; 7 tied at 8.

Runs Batted In

Martinez, Boston, 31; Walsh, Los Angeles, 29; Devers, Boston, 29; Mancini, Baltimore, 29; Grichuk, Toronto, 28; A.García, Texas, 26; J.Abreu, Chicago, 26; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 26; 3 tied at 25.

Pitching

Civale, Cleveland, 5-0; Pivetta, Boston, 5-0; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 5-0; Rodón, Chicago, 5-0; Matz, Toronto, 5-2; Means, Baltimore, 4-0; Petit, Oakland, 4-0; G.Cole, New York, 4-1; 5 tied at 4-2.

