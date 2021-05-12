Trending:
By The Associated Press
May 12, 2021 12:55 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Mercedes ChW 29 105 40 13 .381
Trout LAA 32 107 38 22 .355
Alvarez Hou 29 114 39 22 .342
Bogaerts Bos 35 135 46 21 .341
Walsh LAA 34 121 41 16 .339
Gurriel Hou 35 129 43 17 .333
Martinez Bos 35 133 44 31 .331
Guerrero Jr. Tor 34 118 38 25 .322
Robert ChW 25 95 30 11 .316
Brantley Hou 31 121 38 21 .314

Home Runs

Ramírez, Cleveland, 10; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10; Martinez, Boston, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 10; Buxton, Minnesota, 9; A.García, Texas, 9; Stanton, New York, 9; Devers, Boston, 9; 7 tied at 8.

Runs Batted In

Martinez, Boston, 32; Devers, Boston, 30; Walsh, Los Angeles, 29; Mancini, Baltimore, 29; J.Abreu, Chicago, 28; Grichuk, Toronto, 28; Gurriel, Houston, 28; Haniger, Seattle, 27; 4 tied at 26.

Pitching

Civale, Cleveland, 5-0; Pivetta, Boston, 5-0; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 5-0; Rodón, Chicago, 5-0; Matz, Toronto, 5-2; Means, Baltimore, 4-0; Petit, Oakland, 4-0; G.Cole, New York, 4-1; 6 tied at 4-2.

