AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Mercedes ChW
|29
|105
|40
|13
|.381
|Trout LAA
|32
|107
|38
|22
|.355
|Alvarez Hou
|29
|114
|39
|22
|.342
|Bogaerts Bos
|35
|135
|46
|21
|.341
|Walsh LAA
|34
|121
|41
|16
|.339
|Gurriel Hou
|35
|129
|43
|17
|.333
|Martinez Bos
|35
|133
|44
|31
|.331
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|34
|118
|38
|25
|.322
|Robert ChW
|25
|95
|30
|11
|.316
|Brantley Hou
|31
|121
|38
|21
|.314
Home Runs
Ramírez, Cleveland, 10; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10; Martinez, Boston, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 10; Buxton, Minnesota, 9; A.García, Texas, 9; Stanton, New York, 9; Devers, Boston, 9; 7 tied at 8.
Runs Batted In
Martinez, Boston, 32; Devers, Boston, 30; Walsh, Los Angeles, 29; Mancini, Baltimore, 29; J.Abreu, Chicago, 28; Grichuk, Toronto, 28; Gurriel, Houston, 28; Haniger, Seattle, 27; 4 tied at 26.
Pitching
Civale, Cleveland, 5-0; Pivetta, Boston, 5-0; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 5-0; Rodón, Chicago, 5-0; Matz, Toronto, 5-2; Means, Baltimore, 4-0; Petit, Oakland, 4-0; G.Cole, New York, 4-1; 6 tied at 4-2.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments