By The Associated Press
May 13, 2021 12:05 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Mercedes ChW 30 109 41 13 .376
Trout LAA 32 107 38 22 .355
Alvarez Hou 30 118 41 24 .347
Bogaerts Bos 36 138 46 21 .333
Gurriel Hou 36 132 44 18 .333
Martinez Bos 36 137 45 31 .328
Walsh LAA 35 125 41 16 .328
Robert ChW 25 95 30 11 .316
Brantley Hou 32 125 39 21 .312
Guerrero Jr. Tor 35 122 38 25 .311

Home Runs

Ramírez, Cleveland, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 10; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10; Martinez, Boston, 10; Buxton, Minnesota, 9; A.García, Texas, 9; Cruz, Minnesota, 9; Stanton, New York, 9; Devers, Boston, 9; 8 tied at 8.

Runs Batted In

Martinez, Boston, 32; J.Abreu, Chicago, 31; Devers, Boston, 30; Gurriel, Houston, 30; Walsh, Los Angeles, 29; Mancini, Baltimore, 29; Grichuk, Toronto, 28; Haniger, Seattle, 27; 4 tied at 26.

Pitching

Civale, Cleveland, 5-0; Pivetta, Boston, 5-0; Rodón, Chicago, 5-0; G.Cole, New York, 5-1; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 5-1; Matz, Toronto, 5-2; Means, Baltimore, 4-0; Petit, Oakland, 4-0; 5 tied at 4-2.

