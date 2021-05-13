AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Mercedes ChW
|30
|109
|41
|13
|.376
|Trout LAA
|32
|107
|38
|22
|.355
|Alvarez Hou
|30
|118
|41
|24
|.347
|Bogaerts Bos
|36
|138
|46
|21
|.333
|Gurriel Hou
|36
|132
|44
|18
|.333
|Martinez Bos
|36
|137
|45
|31
|.328
|Walsh LAA
|35
|125
|41
|16
|.328
|Robert ChW
|25
|95
|30
|11
|.316
|Brantley Hou
|32
|125
|39
|21
|.312
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|35
|122
|38
|25
|.311
Home Runs
Ramírez, Cleveland, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 10; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10; Martinez, Boston, 10; Buxton, Minnesota, 9; A.García, Texas, 9; Cruz, Minnesota, 9; Stanton, New York, 9; Devers, Boston, 9; 8 tied at 8.
Runs Batted In
Martinez, Boston, 32; J.Abreu, Chicago, 31; Devers, Boston, 30; Gurriel, Houston, 30; Walsh, Los Angeles, 29; Mancini, Baltimore, 29; Grichuk, Toronto, 28; Haniger, Seattle, 27; 4 tied at 26.
Pitching
Civale, Cleveland, 5-0; Pivetta, Boston, 5-0; Rodón, Chicago, 5-0; G.Cole, New York, 5-1; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 5-1; Matz, Toronto, 5-2; Means, Baltimore, 4-0; Petit, Oakland, 4-0; 5 tied at 4-2.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments