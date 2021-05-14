AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Mercedes ChW
|31
|110
|42
|13
|.382
|Trout LAA
|32
|107
|38
|22
|.355
|Bogaerts Bos
|37
|141
|49
|22
|.348
|Alvarez Hou
|31
|123
|43
|24
|.350
|Martinez Bos
|37
|141
|48
|32
|.340
|Gurriel Hou
|36
|132
|44
|18
|.333
|Walsh LAA
|35
|125
|41
|16
|.328
|T.Anderson ChW
|26
|111
|35
|22
|.315
|Brantley Hou
|33
|131
|40
|21
|.305
|Bregman Hou
|31
|120
|37
|20
|.308
Home Runs
Ramírez, Cleveland, 10; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 10; Martinez, Boston, 10; Buxton, Minnesota, 9; A.García, Texas, 9; Cruz, Minnesota, 9; Stanton, New York, 9; Devers, Boston, 9; 10 tied at 8.
Runs Batted In
Martinez, Boston, 33; J.Abreu, Chicago, 31; Gurriel, Houston, 30; Devers, Boston, 30; Walsh, Los Angeles, 29; Mancini, Baltimore, 29; Grichuk, Toronto, 28; Haniger, Seattle, 27; 4 tied at 26.
Pitching
Civale, Cleveland, 5-0; Pivetta, Boston, 5-0; Rodón, Chicago, 5-0; G.Cole, New York, 5-1; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 5-1; Matz, Toronto, 5-2; Means, Baltimore, 4-0; Petit, Oakland, 4-0; Lynn, Chicago, 4-1; 5 tied at 4-2.
