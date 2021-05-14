On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top Ten

By The Associated Press
May 14, 2021 12:06 am
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Mercedes ChW 31 110 42 13 .382
Trout LAA 32 107 38 22 .355
Bogaerts Bos 37 141 49 22 .348
Alvarez Hou 31 123 43 24 .350
Martinez Bos 37 141 48 32 .340
Gurriel Hou 36 132 44 18 .333
Walsh LAA 35 125 41 16 .328
T.Anderson ChW 26 111 35 22 .315
Brantley Hou 33 131 40 21 .305
Bregman Hou 31 120 37 20 .308

Home Runs

Ramírez, Cleveland, 10; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 10; Martinez, Boston, 10; Buxton, Minnesota, 9; A.García, Texas, 9; Cruz, Minnesota, 9; Stanton, New York, 9; Devers, Boston, 9; 10 tied at 8.

Runs Batted In

Martinez, Boston, 33; J.Abreu, Chicago, 31; Gurriel, Houston, 30; Devers, Boston, 30; Walsh, Los Angeles, 29; Mancini, Baltimore, 29; Grichuk, Toronto, 28; Haniger, Seattle, 27; 4 tied at 26.

Pitching

Civale, Cleveland, 5-0; Pivetta, Boston, 5-0; Rodón, Chicago, 5-0; G.Cole, New York, 5-1; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 5-1; Matz, Toronto, 5-2; Means, Baltimore, 4-0; Petit, Oakland, 4-0; Lynn, Chicago, 4-1; 5 tied at 4-2.

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn how the CDC is using the least-privilege model to limit how much damage hackers can do in federal networks in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|4 SDSC GPU Hackathon
5|10 Cloud and Hybrid Operations Best...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Washington Nationals honor sailors during Navy Night celebration