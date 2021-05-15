AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Mercedes ChW
|33
|115
|43
|13
|.374
|Alvarez Hou
|32
|127
|44
|25
|.346
|Bogaerts Bos
|38
|145
|50
|22
|.345
|Trout LAA
|33
|111
|38
|22
|.342
|Martinez Bos
|38
|144
|49
|32
|.340
|Gurriel Hou
|37
|135
|45
|20
|.333
|Walsh LAA
|36
|129
|42
|17
|.326
|T.Anderson ChW
|27
|114
|36
|23
|.316
|Mullins Bal
|38
|150
|47
|20
|.313
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|37
|129
|40
|26
|.310
Home Runs
Ramírez, Cleveland, 11; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 11; Haniger, Seattle, 11; A.García, Texas, 10; Judge, New York, 10; Martinez, Boston, 10; 6 tied at 9.
Runs Batted In
Martinez, Boston, 33; J.Abreu, Chicago, 32; Gurriel, Houston, 30; Devers, Boston, 30; Mancini, Baltimore, 30; Walsh, Los Angeles, 29; Haniger, Seattle, 29; Grichuk, Toronto, 28; 4 tied at 27.
Pitching
Pivetta, Boston, 5-0; Rodón, Chicago, 5-0; Civale, Cleveland, 5-1; G.Cole, New York, 5-1; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 5-1; Matz, Toronto, 5-2; Montas, Oakland, 5-2; Means, Baltimore, 4-0; Petit, Oakland, 4-0; 2 tied at 4-1.
