By The Associated Press
May 15, 2021 12:03 am
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Mercedes ChW 33 115 43 13 .374
Alvarez Hou 32 127 44 25 .346
Bogaerts Bos 38 145 50 22 .345
Trout LAA 33 111 38 22 .342
Martinez Bos 38 144 49 32 .340
Gurriel Hou 37 135 45 20 .333
Walsh LAA 36 129 42 17 .326
T.Anderson ChW 27 114 36 23 .316
Mullins Bal 38 150 47 20 .313
Guerrero Jr. Tor 37 129 40 26 .310

Home Runs

Ramírez, Cleveland, 11; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 11; Haniger, Seattle, 11; A.García, Texas, 10; Judge, New York, 10; Martinez, Boston, 10; 6 tied at 9.

Runs Batted In

Martinez, Boston, 33; J.Abreu, Chicago, 32; Gurriel, Houston, 30; Devers, Boston, 30; Mancini, Baltimore, 30; Walsh, Los Angeles, 29; Haniger, Seattle, 29; Grichuk, Toronto, 28; 4 tied at 27.

Pitching

Pivetta, Boston, 5-0; Rodón, Chicago, 5-0; Civale, Cleveland, 5-1; G.Cole, New York, 5-1; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 5-1; Matz, Toronto, 5-2; Montas, Oakland, 5-2; Means, Baltimore, 4-0; Petit, Oakland, 4-0; 2 tied at 4-1.

