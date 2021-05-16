Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top Ten

By The Associated Press
May 16, 2021 12:22 am
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Mercedes ChW 35 123 44 13 .358
Alvarez Hou 33 132 46 25 .348
Bogaerts Bos 40 151 52 24 .344
Martinez Bos 40 152 52 33 .342
Walsh LAA 37 133 45 17 .338
Trout LAA 35 117 39 23 .333
T.Anderson ChW 29 122 40 25 .328
Gurriel Hou 39 143 46 20 .322
Guerrero Jr. Tor 39 138 44 29 .319
Mullins Bal 40 157 49 22 .312

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 12; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 12; Haniger, Seattle, 12; Ramírez, Cleveland, 11; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 11; Devers, Boston, 11; A.García, Texas, 10; Martinez, Boston, 10; 10 tied at 9.

Runs Batted In

Devers, Boston, 34; J.Abreu, Chicago, 33; Martinez, Boston, 33; Mancini, Baltimore, 32; Gurriel, Houston, 31; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 30; Grichuk, Toronto, 30; Haniger, Seattle, 30; Walsh, Los Angeles, 29; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 29.

Pitching

Pivetta, Boston, 5-0; Civale, Cleveland, 5-1; G.Cole, New York, 5-1; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 5-1; Rodón, Chicago, 5-1; Matz, Toronto, 5-2; Montas, Oakland, 5-2; Means, Baltimore, 4-0; Petit, Oakland, 4-0; 2 tied at 4-1.

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn how the CDC is using the least-privilege model to limit how much damage hackers can do in federal networks in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Chief Data Officers Digital Roundtable
5|12 Accelerate 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Washington Nationals honor sailors during Navy Night celebration