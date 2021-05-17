AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Mercedes ChW
|35
|123
|44
|13
|.358
|Alvarez Hou
|33
|132
|46
|25
|.348
|Bogaerts Bos
|40
|151
|52
|24
|.344
|Martinez Bos
|40
|152
|52
|33
|.342
|Walsh LAA
|37
|133
|45
|17
|.338
|Trout LAA
|35
|117
|39
|23
|.333
|T.Anderson ChW
|29
|122
|40
|25
|.328
|Gurriel Hou
|39
|143
|46
|20
|.322
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|39
|138
|44
|29
|.319
|Mullins Bal
|40
|157
|49
|22
|.312
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 12; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 12; Haniger, Seattle, 12; Ramírez, Cleveland, 11; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 11; Devers, Boston, 11; A.García, Texas, 10; Martinez, Boston, 10; 10 tied at 9.
Runs Batted In
Devers, Boston, 34; J.Abreu, Chicago, 33; Martinez, Boston, 33; Mancini, Baltimore, 32; Gurriel, Houston, 31; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 30; Grichuk, Toronto, 30; Haniger, Seattle, 30; Walsh, Los Angeles, 29; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 29.
Pitching
Pivetta, Boston, 5-0; Civale, Cleveland, 5-1; G.Cole, New York, 5-1; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 5-1; Rodón, Chicago, 5-1; Matz, Toronto, 5-2; Montas, Oakland, 5-2; Means, Baltimore, 4-0; Petit, Oakland, 4-0; 2 tied at 4-1.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments