AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Mercedes ChW
|37
|133
|49
|15
|.368
|Alvarez Hou
|33
|132
|46
|25
|.348
|Bogaerts Bos
|41
|155
|53
|24
|.342
|Trout LAA
|36
|117
|39
|23
|.333
|Walsh LAA
|39
|141
|47
|17
|.333
|Martinez Bos
|41
|156
|52
|33
|.333
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|40
|143
|47
|30
|.329
|Gurriel Hou
|39
|143
|46
|20
|.322
|T.Anderson ChW
|31
|132
|42
|27
|.318
|Mullins Bal
|41
|160
|50
|22
|.313
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 14; Judge, New York, 12; Ramírez, Cleveland, 12; Haniger, Seattle, 12; A.García, Texas, 11; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 11; Devers, Boston, 11; Zunino, Tampa Bay, 10; F.Reyes, Cleveland, 10; Martinez, Boston, 10.
Runs Batted In
Devers, Boston, 34; J.Abreu, Chicago, 33; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 33; Mancini, Baltimore, 33; Martinez, Boston, 33; Grichuk, Toronto, 32; Gurriel, Houston, 31; 4 tied at 30.
Pitching
Pivetta, Boston, 5-0; Civale, Cleveland, 5-1; Rodón, Chicago, 5-1; G.Cole, New York, 5-2; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 5-2; Matz, Toronto, 5-2; Montas, Oakland, 5-2; Means, Baltimore, 4-0; Petit, Oakland, 4-0; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 4-0.
Comments