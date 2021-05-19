Trending:
By The Associated Press
May 19, 2021 12:04 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Mercedes ChW 37 133 49 15 .368
Alvarez Hou 33 132 46 25 .348
Bogaerts Bos 41 155 53 24 .342
Trout LAA 36 117 39 23 .333
Walsh LAA 39 141 47 17 .333
Martinez Bos 41 156 52 33 .333
Guerrero Jr. Tor 40 143 47 30 .329
Gurriel Hou 39 143 46 20 .322
T.Anderson ChW 31 132 42 27 .318
Mullins Bal 41 160 50 22 .313

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 14; Judge, New York, 12; Ramírez, Cleveland, 12; Haniger, Seattle, 12; A.García, Texas, 11; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 11; Devers, Boston, 11; Zunino, Tampa Bay, 10; F.Reyes, Cleveland, 10; Martinez, Boston, 10.

Runs Batted In

Devers, Boston, 34; J.Abreu, Chicago, 33; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 33; Mancini, Baltimore, 33; Martinez, Boston, 33; Grichuk, Toronto, 32; Gurriel, Houston, 31; 4 tied at 30.

Pitching

Pivetta, Boston, 5-0; Civale, Cleveland, 5-1; Rodón, Chicago, 5-1; G.Cole, New York, 5-2; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 5-2; Matz, Toronto, 5-2; Montas, Oakland, 5-2; Means, Baltimore, 4-0; Petit, Oakland, 4-0; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 4-0.

