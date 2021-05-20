Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top Ten

By The Associated Press
May 20, 2021 1:09 am
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Mercedes ChW 38 137 49 15 .358
Bogaerts Bos 42 159 55 25 .346
Alvarez Hou 35 140 48 26 .343
Gurriel Hou 41 151 51 22 .338
Trout LAA 36 117 39 23 .333
Walsh LAA 40 145 48 18 .331
Martinez Bos 42 161 53 34 .329
Guerrero Jr. Tor 41 147 48 30 .327
Bregman Hou 36 138 43 26 .312
Brantley Hou 37 148 46 24 .311

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 14; Judge, New York, 12; Ramírez, Cleveland, 12; Haniger, Seattle, 12; A.García, Texas, 11; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 11; Devers, Boston, 11; Martinez, Boston, 11; 7 tied at 10.

Runs Batted In

Mancini, Baltimore, 38; Gurriel, Houston, 36; Devers, Boston, 34; Martinez, Boston, 34; J.Abreu, Chicago, 33; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 33; Grichuk, Toronto, 32; Walsh, Los Angeles, 31; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 31; 2 tied at 30.

Pitching

Civale, Cleveland, 6-1; Pivetta, Boston, 5-0; Petit, Oakland, 5-0; Rodón, Chicago, 5-1; G.Cole, New York, 5-2; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 5-2; Matz, Toronto, 5-2; Montas, Oakland, 5-3; Means, Baltimore, 4-0; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 4-0.

        Insight by Apptio: Download the results of his strategic guidance survey and learn how CIOs at ITA, LoC and other agencies are maximizing their investments to make sure resources are aligned to mission goals.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|17 SOFIC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President Biden visits the Coast Guard Academy for graduation ceremony