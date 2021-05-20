AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Mercedes ChW
|38
|137
|49
|15
|.358
|Bogaerts Bos
|42
|159
|55
|25
|.346
|Alvarez Hou
|35
|140
|48
|26
|.343
|Gurriel Hou
|41
|151
|51
|22
|.338
|Trout LAA
|36
|117
|39
|23
|.333
|Walsh LAA
|40
|145
|48
|18
|.331
|Martinez Bos
|42
|161
|53
|34
|.329
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|41
|147
|48
|30
|.327
|Bregman Hou
|36
|138
|43
|26
|.312
|Brantley Hou
|37
|148
|46
|24
|.311
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 14; Judge, New York, 12; Ramírez, Cleveland, 12; Haniger, Seattle, 12; A.García, Texas, 11; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 11; Devers, Boston, 11; Martinez, Boston, 11; 7 tied at 10.
Runs Batted In
Mancini, Baltimore, 38; Gurriel, Houston, 36; Devers, Boston, 34; Martinez, Boston, 34; J.Abreu, Chicago, 33; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 33; Grichuk, Toronto, 32; Walsh, Los Angeles, 31; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 31; 2 tied at 30.
Pitching
Civale, Cleveland, 6-1; Pivetta, Boston, 5-0; Petit, Oakland, 5-0; Rodón, Chicago, 5-1; G.Cole, New York, 5-2; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 5-2; Matz, Toronto, 5-2; Montas, Oakland, 5-3; Means, Baltimore, 4-0; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 4-0.
