AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Mercedes ChW
|39
|140
|51
|15
|.364
|Bogaerts Bos
|44
|168
|58
|26
|.345
|Alvarez Hou
|36
|145
|49
|27
|.338
|Martinez Bos
|44
|170
|57
|38
|.335
|Trout LAA
|36
|117
|39
|23
|.333
|Gurriel Hou
|42
|156
|52
|22
|.333
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|42
|152
|50
|32
|.329
|Bregman Hou
|37
|142
|46
|26
|.324
|Walsh LAA
|42
|149
|48
|18
|.322
|Altuve Hou
|33
|137
|43
|26
|.314
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 14; Judge, New York, 12; Ramírez, Cleveland, 12; Devers, Boston, 12; Haniger, Seattle, 12; Martinez, Boston, 12; A.García, Texas, 11; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 11; 8 tied at 10.
Runs Batted In
Mancini, Baltimore, 39; Gurriel, Houston, 37; Devers, Boston, 37; Martinez, Boston, 37; Grichuk, Toronto, 34; J.Abreu, Chicago, 33; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 33; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 32; Walsh, Los Angeles, 31; 2 tied at 30.
Pitching
Civale, Cleveland, 6-1; Pivetta, Boston, 5-0; Petit, Oakland, 5-0; Rodón, Chicago, 5-1; G.Cole, New York, 5-2; Matz, Toronto, 5-2; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 5-2; Montas, Oakland, 5-3; Means, Baltimore, 4-0; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 4-0.
Comments