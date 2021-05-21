Trending:
By The Associated Press
May 21, 2021 1:18 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Mercedes ChW 39 140 51 15 .364
Bogaerts Bos 44 168 58 26 .345
Alvarez Hou 36 145 49 27 .338
Martinez Bos 44 170 57 38 .335
Trout LAA 36 117 39 23 .333
Gurriel Hou 42 156 52 22 .333
Guerrero Jr. Tor 42 152 50 32 .329
Bregman Hou 37 142 46 26 .324
Walsh LAA 42 149 48 18 .322
Altuve Hou 33 137 43 26 .314

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 14; Judge, New York, 12; Ramírez, Cleveland, 12; Devers, Boston, 12; Haniger, Seattle, 12; Martinez, Boston, 12; A.García, Texas, 11; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 11; 8 tied at 10.

Runs Batted In

Mancini, Baltimore, 39; Gurriel, Houston, 37; Devers, Boston, 37; Martinez, Boston, 37; Grichuk, Toronto, 34; J.Abreu, Chicago, 33; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 33; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 32; Walsh, Los Angeles, 31; 2 tied at 30.

Pitching

Civale, Cleveland, 6-1; Pivetta, Boston, 5-0; Petit, Oakland, 5-0; Rodón, Chicago, 5-1; G.Cole, New York, 5-2; Matz, Toronto, 5-2; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 5-2; Montas, Oakland, 5-3; Means, Baltimore, 4-0; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 4-0.

