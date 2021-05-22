AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Mercedes ChW
|40
|144
|51
|15
|.354
|Bogaerts Bos
|44
|168
|58
|26
|.345
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|43
|157
|53
|34
|.338
|Martinez Bos
|44
|170
|57
|38
|.335
|Trout LAA
|36
|117
|39
|23
|.333
|Gurriel Hou
|43
|160
|53
|22
|.331
|Alvarez Hou
|37
|149
|49
|28
|.329
|Walsh LAA
|43
|153
|50
|19
|.327
|Bregman Hou
|38
|147
|46
|26
|.313
|Brantley Hou
|39
|158
|49
|24
|.310
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 14; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 13; A.García, Texas, 12; Ramírez, Cleveland, 12; Judge, New York, 12; Devers, Boston, 12; Haniger, Seattle, 12; Martinez, Boston, 12; Laureano, Oakland, 11; Semien, Toronto, 11.
Runs Batted In
Mancini, Baltimore, 39; Devers, Boston, 37; Gurriel, Houston, 37; Martinez, Boston, 37; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 36; A.García, Texas, 35; Grichuk, Toronto, 34; J.Abreu, Chicago, 33; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 33; Walsh, Los Angeles, 32.
Pitching
Petit, Oakland, 6-0; Civale, Cleveland, 6-1; Pivetta, Boston, 5-0; Rodón, Chicago, 5-1; G.Cole, New York, 5-2; Matz, Toronto, 5-2; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 5-2; Montas, Oakland, 5-3; Means, Baltimore, 4-0; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 4-0.
