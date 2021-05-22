On Air: Federal News Network program
By The Associated Press
May 22, 2021 12:03 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Mercedes ChW 40 144 51 15 .354
Bogaerts Bos 44 168 58 26 .345
Guerrero Jr. Tor 43 157 53 34 .338
Martinez Bos 44 170 57 38 .335
Trout LAA 36 117 39 23 .333
Gurriel Hou 43 160 53 22 .331
Alvarez Hou 37 149 49 28 .329
Walsh LAA 43 153 50 19 .327
Bregman Hou 38 147 46 26 .313
Brantley Hou 39 158 49 24 .310

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 14; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 13; A.García, Texas, 12; Ramírez, Cleveland, 12; Judge, New York, 12; Devers, Boston, 12; Haniger, Seattle, 12; Martinez, Boston, 12; Laureano, Oakland, 11; Semien, Toronto, 11.

Runs Batted In

Mancini, Baltimore, 39; Devers, Boston, 37; Gurriel, Houston, 37; Martinez, Boston, 37; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 36; A.García, Texas, 35; Grichuk, Toronto, 34; J.Abreu, Chicago, 33; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 33; Walsh, Los Angeles, 32.

Pitching

Petit, Oakland, 6-0; Civale, Cleveland, 6-1; Pivetta, Boston, 5-0; Rodón, Chicago, 5-1; G.Cole, New York, 5-2; Matz, Toronto, 5-2; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 5-2; Montas, Oakland, 5-3; Means, Baltimore, 4-0; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 4-0.

