Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top Ten

By The Associated Press
May 23, 2021 12:02 am
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Mercedes ChW 40 144 51 15 .354
Bogaerts Bos 45 171 59 27 .345
Guerrero Jr. Tor 44 159 53 35 .333
Trout LAA 36 117 39 23 .333
Martinez Bos 45 174 57 38 .328
Walsh LAA 43 153 50 19 .327
Gurriel Hou 44 163 53 22 .325
Alvarez Hou 38 153 49 28 .320
Bregman Hou 39 151 48 26 .318
Brantley Hou 40 162 50 25 .309

Home Runs

A.García, Texas, 14; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 14; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 13; Haniger, Seattle, 13; Judge, New York, 12; Ramírez, Cleveland, 12; Devers, Boston, 12; Martinez, Boston, 12; 4 tied at 11.

Runs Batted In

Mancini, Baltimore, 39; Gurriel, Houston, 38; Devers, Boston, 38; A.García, Texas, 37; Martinez, Boston, 37; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 36; Grichuk, Toronto, 34; J.Abreu, Chicago, 33; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 33; Walsh, Los Angeles, 32.

Pitching

Petit, Oakland, 6-0; Civale, Cleveland, 6-1; G.Cole, New York, 6-2; Pivetta, Boston, 5-0; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 5-0; Rodón, Chicago, 5-1; Eovaldi, Boston, 5-2; Matz, Toronto, 5-2; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 5-2; Montas, Oakland, 5-3.

        Insight by Apptio: Download the results of his strategic guidance survey and learn how CIOs at ITA, LoC and other agencies are maximizing their investments to make sure resources are aligned to mission goals.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 Prepare Now for the 6 Forces That Will...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Brood X cicadas begin to emerge around the Capitol Grounds