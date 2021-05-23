AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Mercedes ChW
|40
|144
|51
|15
|.354
|Bogaerts Bos
|45
|171
|59
|27
|.345
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|44
|159
|53
|35
|.333
|Trout LAA
|36
|117
|39
|23
|.333
|Martinez Bos
|45
|174
|57
|38
|.328
|Walsh LAA
|43
|153
|50
|19
|.327
|Gurriel Hou
|44
|163
|53
|22
|.325
|Alvarez Hou
|38
|153
|49
|28
|.320
|Bregman Hou
|39
|151
|48
|26
|.318
|Brantley Hou
|40
|162
|50
|25
|.309
Home Runs
A.García, Texas, 14; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 14; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 13; Haniger, Seattle, 13; Judge, New York, 12; Ramírez, Cleveland, 12; Devers, Boston, 12; Martinez, Boston, 12; 4 tied at 11.
Runs Batted In
Mancini, Baltimore, 39; Gurriel, Houston, 38; Devers, Boston, 38; A.García, Texas, 37; Martinez, Boston, 37; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 36; Grichuk, Toronto, 34; J.Abreu, Chicago, 33; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 33; Walsh, Los Angeles, 32.
Pitching
Petit, Oakland, 6-0; Civale, Cleveland, 6-1; G.Cole, New York, 6-2; Pivetta, Boston, 5-0; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 5-0; Rodón, Chicago, 5-1; Eovaldi, Boston, 5-2; Matz, Toronto, 5-2; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 5-2; Montas, Oakland, 5-3.
