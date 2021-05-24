AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Mercedes ChW
|41
|147
|51
|15
|.347
|Bogaerts Bos
|45
|171
|59
|27
|.345
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|46
|168
|56
|37
|.333
|Trout LAA
|36
|117
|39
|23
|.333
|Martinez Bos
|45
|174
|57
|38
|.328
|Gurriel Hou
|45
|166
|53
|22
|.319
|Alvarez Hou
|39
|154
|49
|28
|.318
|Walsh LAA
|45
|161
|51
|20
|.317
|Bregman Hou
|40
|156
|49
|26
|.314
|Altuve Hou
|36
|153
|48
|28
|.314
Home Runs
Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 15; A.García, Texas, 14; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 14; Devers, Boston, 13; Haniger, Seattle, 13; Olson, Oakland, 12; Judge, New York, 12; Ramírez, Cleveland, 12; Martinez, Boston, 12; Semien, Toronto, 12.
Runs Batted In
Mancini, Baltimore, 41; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 39; Devers, Boston, 39; A.García, Texas, 38; Gurriel, Houston, 38; Martinez, Boston, 37; Grichuk, Toronto, 36; J.Abreu, Chicago, 35; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 35; Walsh, Los Angeles, 34.
Pitching
Petit, Oakland, 6-0; Civale, Cleveland, 6-1; G.Cole, New York, 6-2; Pivetta, Boston, 5-0; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 5-0; Rodón, Chicago, 5-1; Eovaldi, Boston, 5-2; Matz, Toronto, 5-2; 3 tied at 5-3.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments