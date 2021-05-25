Trending:
By The Associated Press
May 25, 2021 12:59 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Mercedes ChW 42 150 53 16 .353
Bogaerts Bos 45 171 59 27 .345
Guerrero Jr. Tor 46 168 56 37 .333
Trout LAA 36 117 39 23 .333
Martinez Bos 45 174 57 38 .328
Gurriel Hou 45 166 53 22 .319
Alvarez Hou 39 154 49 28 .318
Walsh LAA 45 161 51 20 .317
Bregman Hou 40 156 49 26 .314
Altuve Hou 36 153 48 28 .314

Home Runs

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 15; A.García, Texas, 14; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 14; Devers, Boston, 13; Haniger, Seattle, 13; Judge, New York, 12; Olson, Oakland, 12; Ramírez, Cleveland, 12; Martinez, Boston, 12; Semien, Toronto, 12.

Runs Batted In

Mancini, Baltimore, 41; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 39; Devers, Boston, 39; A.García, Texas, 38; Gurriel, Houston, 38; Martinez, Boston, 37; Grichuk, Toronto, 36; J.Abreu, Chicago, 35; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 35; Walsh, Los Angeles, 34.

Pitching

Petit, Oakland, 6-0; Civale, Cleveland, 6-1; G.Cole, New York, 6-2; Pivetta, Boston, 5-0; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 5-0; Lynn, Chicago, 5-1; Rodón, Chicago, 5-1; Eovaldi, Boston, 5-2; Matz, Toronto, 5-2; 2 tied at 5-3.

