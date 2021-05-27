AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Bogaerts Bos
|47
|177
|60
|30
|.339
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|47
|172
|58
|38
|.337
|Mercedes ChW
|44
|158
|53
|16
|.335
|Walsh LAA
|47
|168
|54
|23
|.321
|Martinez Bos
|47
|182
|58
|39
|.319
|Bregman Hou
|42
|163
|51
|27
|.313
|Gurriel Hou
|47
|173
|54
|22
|.312
|Altuve Hou
|38
|161
|50
|30
|.311
|Alvarez Hou
|40
|158
|49
|28
|.310
|Judge NYY
|45
|159
|49
|24
|.308
Home Runs
A.García, Texas, 16; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 16; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 15; Devers, Boston, 14; Olson, Oakland, 13; Haniger, Seattle, 13; Judge, New York, 12; Ramírez, Cleveland, 12; Martinez, Boston, 12; Semien, Toronto, 12.
Runs Batted In
Devers, Boston, 43; Mancini, Baltimore, 42; A.García, Texas, 41; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 41; J.Abreu, Chicago, 39; Gurriel, Houston, 38; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 38; Walsh, Los Angeles, 37; Grichuk, Toronto, 37; Martinez, Boston, 37.
Pitching
Civale, Cleveland, 7-1; Pivetta, Boston, 6-0; Petit, Oakland, 6-0; G.Cole, New York, 6-2; Matz, Toronto, 6-2; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 5-0; Lynn, Chicago, 5-1; Berríos, Minnesota, 5-2; Eovaldi, Boston, 5-2; Rodón, Chicago, 5-2.
