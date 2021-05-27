On Air: Ask the CIO
By The Associated Press
May 27, 2021 12:54 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Bogaerts Bos 47 177 60 30 .339
Guerrero Jr. Tor 47 172 58 38 .337
Mercedes ChW 44 158 53 16 .335
Walsh LAA 47 168 54 23 .321
Martinez Bos 47 182 58 39 .319
Bregman Hou 42 163 51 27 .313
Gurriel Hou 47 173 54 22 .312
Altuve Hou 38 161 50 30 .311
Alvarez Hou 40 158 49 28 .310
Judge NYY 45 159 49 24 .308

Home Runs

A.García, Texas, 16; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 16; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 15; Devers, Boston, 14; Olson, Oakland, 13; Haniger, Seattle, 13; Judge, New York, 12; Ramírez, Cleveland, 12; Martinez, Boston, 12; Semien, Toronto, 12.

Runs Batted In

Devers, Boston, 43; Mancini, Baltimore, 42; A.García, Texas, 41; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 41; J.Abreu, Chicago, 39; Gurriel, Houston, 38; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 38; Walsh, Los Angeles, 37; Grichuk, Toronto, 37; Martinez, Boston, 37.

Pitching

Civale, Cleveland, 7-1; Pivetta, Boston, 6-0; Petit, Oakland, 6-0; G.Cole, New York, 6-2; Matz, Toronto, 6-2; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 5-0; Lynn, Chicago, 5-1; Berríos, Minnesota, 5-2; Eovaldi, Boston, 5-2; Rodón, Chicago, 5-2.

