Sports News

May 28, 2021 12:47 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Mercedes ChW 45 162 55 17 .340
Bogaerts Bos 47 177 60 30 .339
Guerrero Jr. Tor 49 177 59 38 .333
Martinez Bos 47 182 58 39 .319
Walsh LAA 48 171 54 23 .316
Bregman Hou 42 163 51 27 .313
Gurriel Hou 47 173 54 22 .312
Altuve Hou 38 161 50 30 .311
Alvarez Hou 40 158 49 28 .310
Judge NYY 47 163 50 25 .307

Home Runs

A.García, Texas, 16; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 16; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 15; Devers, Boston, 14; Judge, New York, 13; Olson, Oakland, 13; Haniger, Seattle, 13; Semien, Toronto, 13; Ramírez, Cleveland, 12; Martinez, Boston, 12.

Runs Batted In

Devers, Boston, 43; Mancini, Baltimore, 42; A.García, Texas, 41; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 41; J.Abreu, Chicago, 40; Gurriel, Houston, 38; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 38; Walsh, Los Angeles, 37; Martinez, Boston, 37; Grichuk, Toronto, 37.

Pitching

Civale, Cleveland, 7-1; Pivetta, Boston, 6-0; Petit, Oakland, 6-0; G.Cole, New York, 6-2; Matz, Toronto, 6-2; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 5-0; Lynn, Chicago, 5-1; 5 tied at 5-2.

