AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Mercedes ChW
|45
|162
|55
|17
|.340
|Bogaerts Bos
|48
|180
|60
|30
|.333
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|50
|181
|60
|39
|.331
|Martinez Bos
|48
|185
|60
|39
|.324
|Alvarez Hou
|40
|158
|49
|28
|.310
|Judge NYY
|48
|168
|52
|26
|.310
|Gurriel Hou
|48
|178
|55
|22
|.309
|Walsh LAA
|49
|175
|54
|23
|.309
|Madrigal ChW
|43
|160
|49
|27
|.306
|Bregman Hou
|43
|167
|51
|28
|.305
Home Runs
A.García, Texas, 16; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 16; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 15; Devers, Boston, 14; Judge, New York, 13; Olson, Oakland, 13; Haniger, Seattle, 13; Semien, Toronto, 13; Ramírez, Cleveland, 12; Martinez, Boston, 12.
Runs Batted In
Devers, Boston, 43; Mancini, Baltimore, 42; A.García, Texas, 41; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 41; J.Abreu, Chicago, 40; Martinez, Boston, 39; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 38; Gurriel, Houston, 38; Grichuk, Toronto, 38; Walsh, Los Angeles, 37.
Pitching
Petit, Oakland, 7-0; Civale, Cleveland, 7-1; Pivetta, Boston, 6-0; G.Cole, New York, 6-2; Matz, Toronto, 6-2; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 5-0; Lynn, Chicago, 5-1; 6 tied at 5-2.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments