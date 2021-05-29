Trending:
By The Associated Press
May 29, 2021 12:44 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Mercedes ChW 45 162 55 17 .340
Bogaerts Bos 48 180 60 30 .333
Guerrero Jr. Tor 50 181 60 39 .331
Martinez Bos 48 185 60 39 .324
Alvarez Hou 40 158 49 28 .310
Judge NYY 48 168 52 26 .310
Gurriel Hou 48 178 55 22 .309
Walsh LAA 49 175 54 23 .309
Madrigal ChW 43 160 49 27 .306
Bregman Hou 43 167 51 28 .305

Home Runs

A.García, Texas, 16; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 16; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 15; Devers, Boston, 14; Judge, New York, 13; Olson, Oakland, 13; Haniger, Seattle, 13; Semien, Toronto, 13; Ramírez, Cleveland, 12; Martinez, Boston, 12.

Runs Batted In

Devers, Boston, 43; Mancini, Baltimore, 42; A.García, Texas, 41; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 41; J.Abreu, Chicago, 40; Martinez, Boston, 39; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 38; Gurriel, Houston, 38; Grichuk, Toronto, 38; Walsh, Los Angeles, 37.

Pitching

Petit, Oakland, 7-0; Civale, Cleveland, 7-1; Pivetta, Boston, 6-0; G.Cole, New York, 6-2; Matz, Toronto, 6-2; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 5-0; Lynn, Chicago, 5-1; 6 tied at 5-2.

