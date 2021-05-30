Trending:
By The Associated Press
May 30, 2021 1:02 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Guerrero Jr. Tor 50 181 60 39 .331
Martinez Bos 49 189 62 39 .328
Mercedes ChW 47 168 55 17 .327
Bogaerts Bos 49 184 60 30 .326
Alvarez Hou 40 158 49 28 .310
Gurriel Hou 48 178 55 22 .309
Walsh LAA 50 179 55 23 .307
Brantley Hou 41 167 51 25 .305
Wendle TB 49 158 48 33 .304
Judge NYY 49 172 52 26 .302

Home Runs

A.García, Texas, 16; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 16; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 15; Devers, Boston, 14; Judge, New York, 13; Olson, Oakland, 13; Haniger, Seattle, 13; Semien, Toronto, 13; Ramírez, Cleveland, 12; Martinez, Boston, 12.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 45; Devers, Boston, 43; Mancini, Baltimore, 42; A.García, Texas, 41; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 41; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 40; Martinez, Boston, 39; Gurriel, Houston, 38; Grichuk, Toronto, 38; Walsh, Los Angeles, 37.

Pitching

Petit, Oakland, 7-0; Civale, Cleveland, 7-1; Pivetta, Boston, 6-0; Lynn, Chicago, 6-1; G.Cole, New York, 6-2; Eovaldi, Boston, 6-2; Matz, Toronto, 6-2; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 5-0; 5 tied at 5-2.

