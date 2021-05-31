On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
May 31, 2021 4:02 pm
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Martinez Bos 49 189 62 39 .328
Bogaerts Bos 49 184 60 30 .326
Guerrero Jr. Tor 52 186 60 40 .323
Mercedes ChW 48 172 55 17 .320
Alvarez Hou 40 158 49 28 .310
Gurriel Hou 48 178 55 22 .309
Walsh LAA 51 182 56 24 .308
Brantley Hou 41 167 51 25 .305
Wendle TB 50 162 49 34 .302
Madrigal ChW 46 170 51 28 .300

Home Runs

A.García, Texas, 16; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 16; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 15; Devers, Boston, 14; Haniger, Seattle, 14; Olson, Oakland, 13; Judge, New York, 13; Semien, Toronto, 13; 5 tied at 12.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 45; Devers, Boston, 43; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 42; Mancini, Baltimore, 42; A.García, Texas, 41; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 40; Martinez, Boston, 39; Grichuk, Toronto, 39; Gurriel, Houston, 38; Walsh, Los Angeles, 38.

Pitching

Petit, Oakland, 7-0; Civale, Cleveland, 7-2; Pivetta, Boston, 6-0; Lynn, Chicago, 6-1; G.Cole, New York, 6-2; Eovaldi, Boston, 6-2; Matz, Toronto, 6-2; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 5-0; 6 tied at 5-2.

