Sports News

Toronto 11, Cleveland 2

By The Associated Press
May 28, 2021 10:59 pm
< a min read
      
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 11 15 11 6 7
Semien ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .286
Bichette dh 4 1 0 0 1 2 .267
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .331
b-Tellez ph-1b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .202
Hernández rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .319
c-Davis ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .161
Grichuk cf-rf 5 3 3 1 0 0 .286
Gurriel Jr. lf 2 3 2 3 1 0 .257
Panik 2b 4 2 4 3 0 0 .262
Espinal 3b 3 0 1 3 1 0 .222
Jansen c 2 0 1 1 2 0 .146
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 22 2 4 2 2 7
Hernandez 2b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .215
A.Rosario ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .239
Ramírez dh 3 1 1 0 0 1 .257
Ramirez cf-lf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .271
E.Rosario lf 2 0 1 2 0 0 .237
a-Zimmer ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Miller 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Naylor rf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .244
Chang 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .145
Hedges c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .133
Toronto 024 032 0_11 15 0
Cleveland 200 000 0_2 4 1

a-struck out for E.Rosario in the 6th. b-walked for Guerrero Jr. in the 7th. c-struck out for Hernández in the 7th.

E_Stephan (1). LOB_Toronto 9, Cleveland 4. 2B_Jansen (3), Grichuk 2 (12), Gurriel Jr. 2 (9), Espinal (4). HR_Panik (1), off Morgan. RBIs_Espinal 3 (6), Jansen (8), Grichuk (38), Gurriel Jr. 3 (17), Panik 3 (7), E.Rosario 2 (29). S_Gurriel Jr..

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 5 (Hernández, Semien 2, Bichette); Cleveland 2 (Chang). RISP_Toronto 9 for 18; Cleveland 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Bichette, Espinal.

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ryu, W, 5-2 5 4 2 2 2 6 91 2.62
Thornton 1 0 0 0 0 1 20 2.49
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Morgan, L, 0-1 2 2-3 8 6 6 2 1 65 20.25
Maton 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 3 28 7.63
Sandlin 1 2 1 1 1 1 32 3.60
Stephan 1 3 2 2 2 1 40 4.76
Nelson 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Maton 1-0, Sandlin 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:55. A_9,198 (34,788).

Sports News

Comments

