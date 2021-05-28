Toronto 11, Cleveland 2

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|11
|15
|11
|6
|7
|
|Semien ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Bichette dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.267
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.331
|b-Tellez ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.202
|Hernández rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.319
|c-Davis ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.161
|Grichuk cf-rf
|5
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|2
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.257
|Panik 2b
|4
|2
|4
|3
|0
|0
|.262
|Espinal 3b
|3
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.222
|Jansen c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.146
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|22
|2
|4
|2
|2
|7
|
|Hernandez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|A.Rosario ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Ramírez dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Ramirez cf-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|E.Rosario lf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.237
|a-Zimmer ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Miller 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Naylor rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|Chang 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.145
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.133
|Toronto
|024
|032
|0_11
|15
|0
|Cleveland
|200
|000
|0_2
|4
|1
a-struck out for E.Rosario in the 6th. b-walked for Guerrero Jr. in the 7th. c-struck out for Hernández in the 7th.
E_Stephan (1). LOB_Toronto 9, Cleveland 4. 2B_Jansen (3), Grichuk 2 (12), Gurriel Jr. 2 (9), Espinal (4). HR_Panik (1), off Morgan. RBIs_Espinal 3 (6), Jansen (8), Grichuk (38), Gurriel Jr. 3 (17), Panik 3 (7), E.Rosario 2 (29). S_Gurriel Jr..
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 5 (Hernández, Semien 2, Bichette); Cleveland 2 (Chang). RISP_Toronto 9 for 18; Cleveland 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_Bichette, Espinal.
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryu, W, 5-2
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|6
|91
|2.62
|Thornton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|2.49
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morgan, L, 0-1
|2
|2-3
|8
|6
|6
|2
|1
|65
|20.25
|Maton
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|28
|7.63
|Sandlin
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|32
|3.60
|Stephan
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|40
|4.76
|Nelson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Maton 1-0, Sandlin 2-2.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_2:55. A_9,198 (34,788).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments