Toronto 11, Cleveland 2

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|11
|15
|11
|
|Totals
|22
|2
|4
|2
|
|Semien ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hernandez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bichette dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|A.Rosario ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ramírez dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Tellez ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramirez cf-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hernández rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|E.Rosario lf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|Davis ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zimmer ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grichuk cf-rf
|5
|3
|3
|1
|
|Miller 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|2
|3
|2
|3
|
|Naylor rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Panik 2b
|4
|2
|4
|3
|
|Chang 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Espinal 3b
|3
|0
|1
|3
|
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jansen c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|024
|032
|0
|—
|11
|Cleveland
|200
|000
|0
|—
|2
E_Stephan (1). LOB_Toronto 9, Cleveland 4. 2B_Jansen (3), Grichuk 2 (12), Gurriel Jr. 2 (9), Espinal (4). HR_Panik (1). S_Gurriel Jr. (1).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ryu W,5-2
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Thornton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Morgan L,0-1
|2
|2-3
|8
|6
|6
|2
|1
|Maton
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Sandlin
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Stephan
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Nelson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Thornton pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_2:55. A_9,198 (34,788).
