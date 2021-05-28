Toronto 11, Cleveland 2

Toronto Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 11 15 11 Totals 22 2 4 2 Semien ss 5 0 1 0 Hernandez 2b 3 1 1 0 Bichette dh 4 1 0 0 A.Rosario ss 3 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 1 1 0 Ramírez dh 3 1 1 0 Tellez ph-1b 0 0 0 0 Ramirez cf-lf 2 0 1 0 Hernández rf 4 1 2 0 E.Rosario lf 2 0 1 2 Davis ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Zimmer ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Grichuk cf-rf 5 3 3 1 Miller 3b 3 0 0 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 2 3 2 3 Naylor rf 1 0 0 0 Panik 2b 4 2 4 3 Chang 1b 2 0 0 0 Espinal 3b 3 0 1 3 Hedges c 2 0 0 0 Jansen c 2 0 1 1

Toronto 024 032 0 — 11 Cleveland 200 000 0 — 2

E_Stephan (1). LOB_Toronto 9, Cleveland 4. 2B_Jansen (3), Grichuk 2 (12), Gurriel Jr. 2 (9), Espinal (4). HR_Panik (1). S_Gurriel Jr. (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Ryu W,5-2 5 4 2 2 2 6 Thornton 1 0 0 0 0 1

Cleveland Morgan L,0-1 2 2-3 8 6 6 2 1 Maton 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 3 Sandlin 1 2 1 1 1 1 Stephan 1 3 2 2 2 1 Nelson 1 0 0 0 1 1

Thornton pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:55. A_9,198 (34,788).

