Toronto 11, Cleveland 2

By The Associated Press
May 28, 2021 11:01 pm
< a min read
      
Toronto Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 11 15 11 Totals 22 2 4 2
Semien ss 5 0 1 0 Hernandez 2b 3 1 1 0
Bichette dh 4 1 0 0 A.Rosario ss 3 0 0 0
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 1 1 0 Ramírez dh 3 1 1 0
Tellez ph-1b 0 0 0 0 Ramirez cf-lf 2 0 1 0
Hernández rf 4 1 2 0 E.Rosario lf 2 0 1 2
Davis ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Zimmer ph-cf 1 0 0 0
Grichuk cf-rf 5 3 3 1 Miller 3b 3 0 0 0
Gurriel Jr. lf 2 3 2 3 Naylor rf 1 0 0 0
Panik 2b 4 2 4 3 Chang 1b 2 0 0 0
Espinal 3b 3 0 1 3 Hedges c 2 0 0 0
Jansen c 2 0 1 1
Toronto 024 032 0 11
Cleveland 200 000 0 2

E_Stephan (1). LOB_Toronto 9, Cleveland 4. 2B_Jansen (3), Grichuk 2 (12), Gurriel Jr. 2 (9), Espinal (4). HR_Panik (1). S_Gurriel Jr. (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Ryu W,5-2 5 4 2 2 2 6
Thornton 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cleveland
Morgan L,0-1 2 2-3 8 6 6 2 1
Maton 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 3
Sandlin 1 2 1 1 1 1
Stephan 1 3 2 2 2 1
Nelson 1 0 0 0 1 1

Thornton pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:55. A_9,198 (34,788).

