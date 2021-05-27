Toronto 2, N.Y. Yankees 0

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|25
|2
|4
|2
|
|Totals
|23
|0
|2
|0
|
|Semien 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|LeMahieu 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Odor 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Judge dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández rf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torres ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grichuk cf-rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ford 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tellez 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Frazier rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andújar lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Davis cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gardner cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Panik 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Higashioka c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Espinal ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McGuire c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|002
|000
|0
|—
|2
|New York
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
LOB_Toronto 5, New York 4. HR_Semien (13), Bichette (10).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Manoah W,1-0
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|7
|Romano S,2-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Germán L,4-3
|5
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Luetge
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
HBP_Germán (Guerrero Jr.).
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_2:11.
