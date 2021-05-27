Toronto 2, N.Y. Yankees 0

Toronto New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 25 2 4 2 Totals 23 0 2 0 Semien 2b 3 1 1 1 LeMahieu 3b 2 0 0 0 Bichette ss 3 1 1 1 Odor 2b 2 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. dh 2 0 0 0 Judge dh 3 0 0 0 Hernández rf-lf 3 0 0 0 Torres ss 3 0 0 0 Grichuk cf-rf 3 0 1 0 Ford 1b 3 0 0 0 Tellez 1b 2 0 1 0 Frazier rf 3 0 0 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 0 0 0 Andújar lf 3 0 2 0 Davis cf 0 0 0 0 Gardner cf 2 0 0 0 Panik 3b 2 0 0 0 Higashioka c 2 0 0 0 Espinal ph-3b 1 0 0 0 McGuire c 3 0 0 0

Toronto 002 000 0 — 2 New York 000 000 0 — 0

LOB_Toronto 5, New York 4. HR_Semien (13), Bichette (10).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Manoah W,1-0 6 2 0 0 2 7 Romano S,2-3 1 0 0 0 0 1

New York Germán L,4-3 5 2-3 3 2 2 2 5 Luetge 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3

HBP_Germán (Guerrero Jr.).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:11.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.