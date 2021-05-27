On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Toronto 2, N.Y. Yankees 0

By The Associated Press
May 27, 2021 6:42 pm
< a min read
      
Toronto New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 25 2 4 2 Totals 23 0 2 0
Semien 2b 3 1 1 1 LeMahieu 3b 2 0 0 0
Bichette ss 3 1 1 1 Odor 2b 2 0 0 0
Guerrero Jr. dh 2 0 0 0 Judge dh 3 0 0 0
Hernández rf-lf 3 0 0 0 Torres ss 3 0 0 0
Grichuk cf-rf 3 0 1 0 Ford 1b 3 0 0 0
Tellez 1b 2 0 1 0 Frazier rf 3 0 0 0
Gurriel Jr. lf 3 0 0 0 Andújar lf 3 0 2 0
Davis cf 0 0 0 0 Gardner cf 2 0 0 0
Panik 3b 2 0 0 0 Higashioka c 2 0 0 0
Espinal ph-3b 1 0 0 0
McGuire c 3 0 0 0
Toronto 002 000 0 2
New York 000 000 0 0

LOB_Toronto 5, New York 4. HR_Semien (13), Bichette (10).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Manoah W,1-0 6 2 0 0 2 7
Romano S,2-3 1 0 0 0 0 1
New York
Germán L,4-3 5 2-3 3 2 2 2 5
Luetge 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3

HBP_Germán (Guerrero Jr.).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:11.

