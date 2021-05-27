Trending:
Toronto 2, N.Y. Yankees 0

By The Associated Press
May 27, 2021 6:40 pm
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 25 2 4 2 2 8
Semien 2b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .287
Bichette ss 3 1 1 1 0 0 .271
Guerrero Jr. dh 2 0 0 0 0 2 .333
Hernández rf-lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .313
Grichuk cf-rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .277
Tellez 1b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .204
Gurriel Jr. lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .247
Davis cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .154
Panik 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .211
a-Espinal ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .207
McGuire c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .240
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 23 0 2 0 2 8
LeMahieu 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .257
Odor 2b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .160
Judge dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .302
Torres ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .268
Ford 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .145
Frazier rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .178
Andújar lf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .240
Gardner cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .198
Higashioka c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .194
Toronto 002 000 0_2 4 0
New York 000 000 0_0 2 0

a-grounded out for Panik in the 7th.

LOB_Toronto 5, New York 4. HR_Semien (13), off Germán; Bichette (10), off Germán. RBIs_Semien (31), Bichette (28).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Gurriel Jr.); New York 0. RISP_Toronto 0 for 1; New York 0 for 0.

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Manoah, W, 1-0 6 2 0 0 2 7 88 0.00
Romano, S, 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.04
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Germán, L, 4-3 5 2-3 3 2 2 2 5 99 3.06
Luetge 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 24 2.66

Inherited runners-scored_Luetge 1-0. HBP_Germán (Guerrero Jr.).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:11.

