Toronto 2, N.Y. Yankees 0

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|25
|2
|4
|2
|2
|8
|
|Semien 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.287
|Bichette ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Hernández rf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.313
|Grichuk cf-rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Tellez 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.204
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Davis cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Panik 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|a-Espinal ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|McGuire c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|23
|0
|2
|0
|2
|8
|
|LeMahieu 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.257
|Odor 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.160
|Judge dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Torres ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Ford 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.145
|Frazier rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.178
|Andújar lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Gardner cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Higashioka c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Toronto
|002
|000
|0_2
|4
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|0_0
|2
|0
a-grounded out for Panik in the 7th.
LOB_Toronto 5, New York 4. HR_Semien (13), off Germán; Bichette (10), off Germán. RBIs_Semien (31), Bichette (28).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Gurriel Jr.); New York 0. RISP_Toronto 0 for 1; New York 0 for 0.
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manoah, W, 1-0
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|7
|88
|0.00
|Romano, S, 2-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.04
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Germán, L, 4-3
|5
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|5
|99
|3.06
|Luetge
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|2.66
Inherited runners-scored_Luetge 1-0. HBP_Germán (Guerrero Jr.).
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_2:11.
