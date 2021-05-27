Toronto 2, N.Y. Yankees 0

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 25 2 4 2 2 8 Semien 2b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .287 Bichette ss 3 1 1 1 0 0 .271 Guerrero Jr. dh 2 0 0 0 0 2 .333 Hernández rf-lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .313 Grichuk cf-rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .277 Tellez 1b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .204 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Davis cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .154 Panik 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .211 a-Espinal ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .207 McGuire c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .240

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 23 0 2 0 2 8 LeMahieu 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .257 Odor 2b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .160 Judge dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .302 Torres ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .268 Ford 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .145 Frazier rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .178 Andújar lf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .240 Gardner cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .198 Higashioka c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .194

Toronto 002 000 0_2 4 0 New York 000 000 0_0 2 0

a-grounded out for Panik in the 7th.

LOB_Toronto 5, New York 4. HR_Semien (13), off Germán; Bichette (10), off Germán. RBIs_Semien (31), Bichette (28).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Gurriel Jr.); New York 0. RISP_Toronto 0 for 1; New York 0 for 0.

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Manoah, W, 1-0 6 2 0 0 2 7 88 0.00 Romano, S, 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.04

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Germán, L, 4-3 5 2-3 3 2 2 2 5 99 3.06 Luetge 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 24 2.66

Inherited runners-scored_Luetge 1-0. HBP_Germán (Guerrero Jr.).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:11.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.