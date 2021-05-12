Toronto 4, Atlanta 1

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|4
|5
|4
|3
|7
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.266
|Bichette ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.311
|Hernández rf-lf
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.293
|Grichuk cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.193
|Cole p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Biggio 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.196
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.095
|Ryu p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|b-Espinal ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Chatwood p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Davis cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|2
|8
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.304
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.213
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Riley 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.289
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Contreras c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.207
|Pache cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.113
|Fried p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Adrianza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Tomlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Toronto
|000
|001
|102_4
|5
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|010
|000_1
|5
|1
a-lined out for Jackson in the 7th. b-flied out for Ryu in the 8th.
E_Swanson (2). LOB_Toronto 2, Atlanta 6. 2B_Semien (5), Riley (4). HR_Hernández (4), off Jackson; Hernández (5), off Tomlin; Contreras (2), off Ryu. RBIs_Semien (20), Hernández 3 (17), Contreras (7). SB_Biggio (1). CS_Hernández (1), Gurriel Jr. (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Guerrero Jr.); Atlanta 2 (Swanson 2). RISP_Toronto 1 for 2; Atlanta 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Riley.
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryu, W, 3-2
|7
|
|5
|1
|1
|1
|6
|94
|2.95
|Chatwood, H, 7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|0.68
|Cole, S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|0.00
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fried
|6
|
|2
|1
|1
|3
|4
|89
|6.55
|Jackson, L, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|1.93
|Newcomb
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|7.36
|Tomlin
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|17
|5.31
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Scott Barry; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_2:42. A_21,171 (41,084).
