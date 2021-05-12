Toronto 4, Atlanta 1

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 4 5 4 3 7 Semien 2b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .266 Bichette ss 3 1 2 0 1 0 .273 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .311 Hernández rf-lf 3 2 2 3 1 0 .293 Grichuk cf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .277 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .193 Cole p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Biggio 3b 2 1 0 0 1 0 .196 Jansen c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .095 Ryu p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 b-Espinal ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .308 Chatwood p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Davis cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 1 5 1 2 8 Acuña Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .304 Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .213 Ozuna lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .204 Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .230 Riley 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .289 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .212 Contreras c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .207 Pache cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .113 Fried p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .375 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .283 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Toronto 000 001 102_4 5 0 Atlanta 000 010 000_1 5 1

a-lined out for Jackson in the 7th. b-flied out for Ryu in the 8th.

E_Swanson (2). LOB_Toronto 2, Atlanta 6. 2B_Semien (5), Riley (4). HR_Hernández (4), off Jackson; Hernández (5), off Tomlin; Contreras (2), off Ryu. RBIs_Semien (20), Hernández 3 (17), Contreras (7). SB_Biggio (1). CS_Hernández (1), Gurriel Jr. (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Guerrero Jr.); Atlanta 2 (Swanson 2). RISP_Toronto 1 for 2; Atlanta 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Riley.

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ryu, W, 3-2 7 5 1 1 1 6 94 2.95 Chatwood, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 0.68 Cole, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 0 16 0.00

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fried 6 2 1 1 3 4 89 6.55 Jackson, L, 1-1 1 1 1 1 0 1 13 1.93 Newcomb 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 7.36 Tomlin 1 2 2 2 0 0 17 5.31

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Scott Barry; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:42. A_21,171 (41,084).

