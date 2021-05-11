Toronto 5, Atlanta 3

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 5 11 5 1 10 Semien 2b 5 2 2 0 0 2 .267 Bichette ss 5 1 1 0 0 2 .264 Guerrero Jr. 1b 5 1 3 3 0 1 .322 Hernández rf-lf 4 0 3 1 0 0 .278 Grichuk cf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .286 Biggio 3b 3 0 0 1 1 1 .200 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Thornton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Tellez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .194 Chatwood p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Romano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — McGuire c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .333 a-Jansen ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .099 Ray p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Davis cf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .143

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 7 3 2 13 Acuña Jr. rf 4 2 2 1 0 2 .311 Freeman 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .220 Ozuna lf 4 1 1 1 0 3 .203 Albies 2b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .230 Riley 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .288 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .219 Contreras c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .200 d-Sandoval ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .290 1-Smyly pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Pache cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .119 e-Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .289 Wilson p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Matzek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Biddle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Toronto 000 002 030_5 11 0 Atlanta 101 001 000_3 7 0

a-struck out for McGuire in the 7th. b-flied out for Matzek in the 7th. c-flied out for Thornton in the 8th. d-walked for Contreras in the 9th. e-flied out for Pache in the 9th.

1-ran for Sandoval in the 9th.

LOB_Toronto 7, Atlanta 5. 2B_Davis (1), Pache (3). HR_Guerrero Jr. (8), off Wilson; Acuña Jr. (11), off Ray; Ozuna (5), off Ray. RBIs_Guerrero Jr. 3 (26), Hernández (14), Biggio (8), Albies (16), Acuña Jr. (23), Ozuna (21). SB_Davis (2). CS_Freeman (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Jansen); Atlanta 3 (Swanson, Camargo, Adrianza). RISP_Toronto 5 for 11; Atlanta 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Bichette. GIDP_Bichette.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Riley, Albies, Freeman).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ray 6 5 3 3 1 10 99 3.38 Thornton, W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 2.45 Chatwood, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 0.73 Romano, S, 1-2 1 1 0 0 1 1 29 2.79

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wilson 6 6 2 2 0 5 84 5.50 Matzek, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.38 Minter, L, 1-1, BS, 0-3 0 3 3 3 0 0 15 4.50 Webb 1 1 0 0 1 1 26 6.00 Biddle 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 7.56

Inherited runners-scored_Webb 3-2. HBP_Biddle (Davis).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:15. A_21,688 (41,084).

