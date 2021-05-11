Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Toronto 5, Atlanta 3

By The Associated Press
May 11, 2021 10:50 pm
1 min read
      
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 5 11 5 1 10
Semien 2b 5 2 2 0 0 2 .267
Bichette ss 5 1 1 0 0 2 .264
Guerrero Jr. 1b 5 1 3 3 0 1 .322
Hernández rf-lf 4 0 3 1 0 0 .278
Grichuk cf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .286
Biggio 3b 3 0 0 1 1 1 .200
Gurriel Jr. lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Thornton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Tellez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .194
Chatwood p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Romano p 0 0 0 0 0 0
McGuire c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .333
a-Jansen ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .099
Ray p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Davis cf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .143
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 7 3 2 13
Acuña Jr. rf 4 2 2 1 0 2 .311
Freeman 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .220
Ozuna lf 4 1 1 1 0 3 .203
Albies 2b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .230
Riley 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .288
Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .219
Contreras c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .200
d-Sandoval ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .290
1-Smyly pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Pache cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .119
e-Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .289
Wilson p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Matzek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Biddle p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Toronto 000 002 030_5 11 0
Atlanta 101 001 000_3 7 0

a-struck out for McGuire in the 7th. b-flied out for Matzek in the 7th. c-flied out for Thornton in the 8th. d-walked for Contreras in the 9th. e-flied out for Pache in the 9th.

1-ran for Sandoval in the 9th.

LOB_Toronto 7, Atlanta 5. 2B_Davis (1), Pache (3). HR_Guerrero Jr. (8), off Wilson; Acuña Jr. (11), off Ray; Ozuna (5), off Ray. RBIs_Guerrero Jr. 3 (26), Hernández (14), Biggio (8), Albies (16), Acuña Jr. (23), Ozuna (21). SB_Davis (2). CS_Freeman (1).

        Insight by Carahsoft: Explore use cases for edge computing and approaches for taking advantage of it by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Jansen); Atlanta 3 (Swanson, Camargo, Adrianza). RISP_Toronto 5 for 11; Atlanta 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Bichette. GIDP_Bichette.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Riley, Albies, Freeman).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ray 6 5 3 3 1 10 99 3.38
Thornton, W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 2.45
Chatwood, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 0.73
Romano, S, 1-2 1 1 0 0 1 1 29 2.79
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wilson 6 6 2 2 0 5 84 5.50
Matzek, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.38
Minter, L, 1-1, BS, 0-3 0 3 3 3 0 0 15 4.50
Webb 1 1 0 0 1 1 26 6.00
Biddle 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 7.56

Inherited runners-scored_Webb 3-2. HBP_Biddle (Davis).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:15. A_21,688 (41,084).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|4 SDSC GPU Hackathon
5|10 New England Crime Analysis &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA Webb’s golden mirror wings open one last time on Earth