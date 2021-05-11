Toronto 5, Atlanta 3

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|5
|11
|5
|1
|10
|
|Semien 2b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Bichette ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.322
|Hernández rf-lf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|Grichuk cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.286
|Biggio 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.200
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Thornton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Tellez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Chatwood p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Romano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McGuire c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|a-Jansen ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.099
|Ray p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Davis cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|2
|13
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.311
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.220
|Ozuna lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.203
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.230
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|d-Sandoval ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.290
|1-Smyly pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Pache cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.119
|e-Adrianza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Wilson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Matzek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Camargo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Biddle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Toronto
|000
|002
|030_5
|11
|0
|Atlanta
|101
|001
|000_3
|7
|0
a-struck out for McGuire in the 7th. b-flied out for Matzek in the 7th. c-flied out for Thornton in the 8th. d-walked for Contreras in the 9th. e-flied out for Pache in the 9th.
1-ran for Sandoval in the 9th.
LOB_Toronto 7, Atlanta 5. 2B_Davis (1), Pache (3). HR_Guerrero Jr. (8), off Wilson; Acuña Jr. (11), off Ray; Ozuna (5), off Ray. RBIs_Guerrero Jr. 3 (26), Hernández (14), Biggio (8), Albies (16), Acuña Jr. (23), Ozuna (21). SB_Davis (2). CS_Freeman (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Jansen); Atlanta 3 (Swanson, Camargo, Adrianza). RISP_Toronto 5 for 11; Atlanta 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Bichette. GIDP_Bichette.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Riley, Albies, Freeman).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray
|6
|
|5
|3
|3
|1
|10
|99
|3.38
|Thornton, W, 1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.45
|Chatwood, H, 6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.73
|Romano, S, 1-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|2.79
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wilson
|6
|
|6
|2
|2
|0
|5
|84
|5.50
|Matzek, H, 6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.38
|Minter, L, 1-1, BS, 0-3
|0
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|15
|4.50
|Webb
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|6.00
|Biddle
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|7.56
Inherited runners-scored_Webb 3-2. HBP_Biddle (Davis).
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_3:15. A_21,688 (41,084).
