Toronto 7, Atlanta 2

Atlanta Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 2 9 2 Totals 35 7 11 7 Acuña Jr. rf 4 0 0 1 Springer dh 3 0 0 0 Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 Panik ph-dh 2 0 1 1 Ozuna lf 4 0 1 0 Bichette ss 5 1 2 1 Albies 2b 4 1 1 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 1 0 0 Sandoval dh 4 0 0 0 Hernández rf 4 0 1 0 Swanson ss 4 0 1 0 Grichuk cf 4 2 2 0 Riley 3b 4 1 4 0 Semien 2b 4 1 2 4 Contreras c 3 0 1 1 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 1 0 Pache cf 3 0 1 0 Biggio 3b 3 0 0 0 Jansen c 3 1 2 1

Atlanta 010 010 000 — 2 Toronto 012 100 03x — 7

E_Riley (4), Bichette (7). DP_Atlanta 1, Toronto 1. LOB_Atlanta 8, Toronto 7. 2B_Albies (10), Semien (1), Bichette (6), Gurriel Jr. (3), Panik (4). HR_Semien (6). SF_Acuña Jr. (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta Anderson L,2-1 4 6 4 4 2 5 Tomlin 3 1 0 0 1 1 Newcomb 1-3 3 3 3 0 1 Webb 2-3 1 0 0 0 1

Toronto Stripling 4 1-3 5 2 2 1 4 Borucki W,3-1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 Chatwood H,4 1 1 0 0 0 1 Phelps H,5 1 1 0 0 0 3 Payamps 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 Dolis S,3-3 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Payamps (Pache). WP_Anderson(2), Webb.

Umpires_Home, Paul Clemons; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:09. A_1,554 (8,500).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.