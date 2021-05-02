Trending:
Toronto 7, Atlanta 2

By The Associated Press
May 2, 2021 4:37 pm
< a min read
      
Atlanta Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 2 9 2 Totals 35 7 11 7
Acuña Jr. rf 4 0 0 1 Springer dh 3 0 0 0
Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 Panik ph-dh 2 0 1 1
Ozuna lf 4 0 1 0 Bichette ss 5 1 2 1
Albies 2b 4 1 1 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 1 0 0
Sandoval dh 4 0 0 0 Hernández rf 4 0 1 0
Swanson ss 4 0 1 0 Grichuk cf 4 2 2 0
Riley 3b 4 1 4 0 Semien 2b 4 1 2 4
Contreras c 3 0 1 1 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 1 0
Pache cf 3 0 1 0 Biggio 3b 3 0 0 0
Jansen c 3 1 2 1
Atlanta 010 010 000 2
Toronto 012 100 03x 7

E_Riley (4), Bichette (7). DP_Atlanta 1, Toronto 1. LOB_Atlanta 8, Toronto 7. 2B_Albies (10), Semien (1), Bichette (6), Gurriel Jr. (3), Panik (4). HR_Semien (6). SF_Acuña Jr. (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Anderson L,2-1 4 6 4 4 2 5
Tomlin 3 1 0 0 1 1
Newcomb 1-3 3 3 3 0 1
Webb 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Toronto
Stripling 4 1-3 5 2 2 1 4
Borucki W,3-1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3
Chatwood H,4 1 1 0 0 0 1
Phelps H,5 1 1 0 0 0 3
Payamps 2-3 2 0 0 0 1
Dolis S,3-3 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Payamps (Pache). WP_Anderson(2), Webb.

Umpires_Home, Paul Clemons; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:09. A_1,554 (8,500).

