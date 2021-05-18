Toronto 8, Boston 0

Boston Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 0 5 0 Totals 41 8 18 7 K.Hernández cf 4 0 1 0 Semien 2b 5 1 2 1 Verdugo lf 4 0 2 0 Bichette ss 4 1 1 1 Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 5 1 3 0 Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 0 T.Hernández rf 5 1 3 1 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 Grichuk cf 5 2 2 2 Vázquez c 3 0 0 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 5 1 3 1 Renfroe rf 4 0 1 0 Biggio dh 5 0 1 0 Gonzalez 2b 4 0 0 0 Espinal 3b 4 0 1 0 Dalbec 1b 2 0 0 0 Jansen c 3 1 2 1

Boston 000 000 000 — 0 Toronto 010 311 02x — 8

E_Renfroe (1), Bichette (8), Espinal (1). DP_Boston 1, Toronto 0. LOB_Boston 8, Toronto 11. 2B_Verdugo (8), Grichuk (9), Gurriel Jr. (7), Bichette (9), T.Hernández (3), Guerrero Jr. (8). HR_Grichuk (7).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Rodríguez L,5-2 5 11 5 5 1 6 Andriese 3 7 3 3 1 3

Toronto Ryu W,4-2 7 4 0 0 0 7 Bergen 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 Chatwood 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Dolis 1 0 0 0 1 3

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:16. A_1,566 (8,500).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.