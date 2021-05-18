On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

Toronto 8, Boston 0

By The Associated Press
May 18, 2021 11:18 pm
Boston Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 0 5 0 Totals 41 8 18 7
K.Hernández cf 4 0 1 0 Semien 2b 5 1 2 1
Verdugo lf 4 0 2 0 Bichette ss 4 1 1 1
Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 5 1 3 0
Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 0 T.Hernández rf 5 1 3 1
Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 Grichuk cf 5 2 2 2
Vázquez c 3 0 0 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 5 1 3 1
Renfroe rf 4 0 1 0 Biggio dh 5 0 1 0
Gonzalez 2b 4 0 0 0 Espinal 3b 4 0 1 0
Dalbec 1b 2 0 0 0 Jansen c 3 1 2 1
Boston 000 000 000 0
Toronto 010 311 02x 8

E_Renfroe (1), Bichette (8), Espinal (1). DP_Boston 1, Toronto 0. LOB_Boston 8, Toronto 11. 2B_Verdugo (8), Grichuk (9), Gurriel Jr. (7), Bichette (9), T.Hernández (3), Guerrero Jr. (8). HR_Grichuk (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Rodríguez L,5-2 5 11 5 5 1 6
Andriese 3 7 3 3 1 3
Toronto
Ryu W,4-2 7 4 0 0 0 7
Bergen 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Chatwood 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Dolis 1 0 0 0 1 3

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:16. A_1,566 (8,500).

