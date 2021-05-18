Toronto 8, Boston 0

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|0
|5
|0
|
|Totals
|41
|8
|18
|7
|
|K.Hernández cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Semien 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|T.Hernández rf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grichuk cf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Biggio dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gonzalez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Espinal 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dalbec 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jansen c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Boston
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Toronto
|010
|311
|02x
|—
|8
E_Renfroe (1), Bichette (8), Espinal (1). DP_Boston 1, Toronto 0. LOB_Boston 8, Toronto 11. 2B_Verdugo (8), Grichuk (9), Gurriel Jr. (7), Bichette (9), T.Hernández (3), Guerrero Jr. (8). HR_Grichuk (7).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rodríguez L,5-2
|5
|
|11
|5
|5
|1
|6
|Andriese
|3
|
|7
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ryu W,4-2
|7
|
|4
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Bergen
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Chatwood
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dolis
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Tim Timmons.
T_3:16. A_1,566 (8,500).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments