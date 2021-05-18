On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Toronto 8, Boston 0

By The Associated Press
May 18, 2021 11:16 pm
< a min read
      
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 0 5 0 2 11
K.Hernández cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .239
Verdugo lf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .285
Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .342
Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .270
Vázquez c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .252
Renfroe rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .226
Gonzalez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .211
Dalbec 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .207
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 41 8 18 7 2 9
Semien 2b 5 1 2 1 0 2 .273
Bichette ss 4 1 1 1 1 2 .274
Guerrero Jr. 1b 5 1 3 0 0 0 .329
T.Hernández rf 5 1 3 1 0 0 .305
Grichuk cf 5 2 2 2 0 0 .277
Gurriel Jr. lf 5 1 3 1 0 2 .234
Biggio dh 5 0 1 0 0 2 .214
Espinal 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .294
Jansen c 3 1 2 1 1 0 .143
Boston 000 000 000_0 5 1
Toronto 010 311 02x_8 18 2

E_Renfroe (1), Bichette (8), Espinal (1). LOB_Boston 8, Toronto 11. 2B_Verdugo (8), Grichuk (9), Gurriel Jr. (7), Bichette (9), T.Hernández (3), Guerrero Jr. (8). HR_Grichuk (7), off Andriese. RBIs_Jansen (7), Semien (24), Bichette (26), Gurriel Jr. (12), T.Hernández (19), Grichuk 2 (32).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Vázquez, Martinez, Gonzalez); Toronto 5 (T.Hernández, Semien 2, Guerrero Jr., Grichuk). RISP_Boston 1 for 8; Toronto 7 for 19.

Runners moved up_Guerrero Jr.. GIDP_Grichuk.

DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Gonzalez, Dalbec).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rodríguez, L, 5-2 5 11 5 5 1 6 87 4.70
Andriese 3 7 3 3 1 3 64 5.48
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ryu, W, 4-2 7 4 0 0 0 7 100 2.51
Bergen 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 13 0.00
Chatwood 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 0.60
Dolis 1 0 0 0 1 3 22 3.95

Inherited runners-scored_Chatwood 2-0. PB_Vázquez (3).

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:16. A_1,566 (8,500).

