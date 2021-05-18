Toronto 8, Boston 0

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|0
|5
|0
|2
|11
|
|K.Hernández cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.285
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.342
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|Gonzalez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Dalbec 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.207
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|8
|18
|7
|2
|9
|
|Semien 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.273
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.274
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.329
|T.Hernández rf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.305
|Grichuk cf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.277
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|2
|.234
|Biggio dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Espinal 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Jansen c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.143
|Boston
|000
|000
|000_0
|5
|1
|Toronto
|010
|311
|02x_8
|18
|2
E_Renfroe (1), Bichette (8), Espinal (1). LOB_Boston 8, Toronto 11. 2B_Verdugo (8), Grichuk (9), Gurriel Jr. (7), Bichette (9), T.Hernández (3), Guerrero Jr. (8). HR_Grichuk (7), off Andriese. RBIs_Jansen (7), Semien (24), Bichette (26), Gurriel Jr. (12), T.Hernández (19), Grichuk 2 (32).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Vázquez, Martinez, Gonzalez); Toronto 5 (T.Hernández, Semien 2, Guerrero Jr., Grichuk). RISP_Boston 1 for 8; Toronto 7 for 19.
Runners moved up_Guerrero Jr.. GIDP_Grichuk.
DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Gonzalez, Dalbec).
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodríguez, L, 5-2
|5
|
|11
|5
|5
|1
|6
|87
|4.70
|Andriese
|3
|
|7
|3
|3
|1
|3
|64
|5.48
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryu, W, 4-2
|7
|
|4
|0
|0
|0
|7
|100
|2.51
|Bergen
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|0.00
|Chatwood
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.60
|Dolis
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|22
|3.95
Inherited runners-scored_Chatwood 2-0. PB_Vázquez (3).
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Tim Timmons.
T_3:16. A_1,566 (8,500).
