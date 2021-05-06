Trending:
Toronto 9, Oakland 4

By The Associated Press
May 6, 2021 1:07 am
Toronto Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 9 10 8 Totals 34 4 7 4
Semien 2b 4 0 1 0 Canha lf 4 0 0 0
Bichette ss 5 3 1 0 Laureano cf 4 2 3 1
Guerrero Jr. dh 4 2 2 2 Olson 1b 3 1 0 0
Hernández rf-lf 5 1 2 2 Murphy dh 4 0 2 2
Grichuk cf-rf 5 1 3 2 Chapman 3b 4 1 1 1
Biggio 3b-1b 3 0 0 1 Lowrie 2b 3 0 0 0
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 1 1 Piscotty rf 2 0 1 0
Jansen c 0 0 0 0 Brown ph-rf 2 0 0 0
Panik 1b 3 0 0 0 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0
Espinal ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Allen c 4 0 0 0
McGuire c 2 0 0 0
Davis pr-cf 0 2 0 0
Toronto 200 000 052 9
Oakland 100 101 010 4

LOB_Toronto 5, Oakland 5. 2B_Gurriel Jr. (4), Guerrero Jr. (6), Laureano (5), Murphy (4). HR_Laureano (7), Chapman (5). SB_Bichette (4). S_Biggio (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Ray 6 6 3 3 0 9
Romano W,3-1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Phelps 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chatwood 1 1 1 1 1 2
Borucki 1 0 0 0 1 1
Oakland
Bassitt 7 6 2 2 0 7
Trivino L,1-1 BS,5-6 1-3 3 5 5 2 0
Kolarek 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Weems 1 1 2 2 2 1

WP_Trivino, Kolarek.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_3:04. A_2,893 (46,847).

