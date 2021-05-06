Toronto 9, Oakland 4

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|9
|10
|8
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|5
|3
|1
|0
|
|Laureano cf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Olson 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hernández rf-lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Murphy dh
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Grichuk cf-rf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Biggio 3b-1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Lowrie 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Piscotty rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Jansen c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brown ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Panik 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Espinal ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Allen c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|McGuire c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Davis pr-cf
|0
|2
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|200
|000
|052
|—
|9
|Oakland
|100
|101
|010
|—
|4
LOB_Toronto 5, Oakland 5. 2B_Gurriel Jr. (4), Guerrero Jr. (6), Laureano (5), Murphy (4). HR_Laureano (7), Chapman (5). SB_Bichette (4). S_Biggio (1).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ray
|6
|
|6
|3
|3
|0
|9
|Romano W,3-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Phelps
|0
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chatwood
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Borucki
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bassitt
|7
|
|6
|2
|2
|0
|7
|Trivino L,1-1 BS,5-6
|
|1-3
|3
|5
|5
|2
|0
|Kolarek
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Weems
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
WP_Trivino, Kolarek.
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_3:04. A_2,893 (46,847).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments