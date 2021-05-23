Toronto hosts Tampa Bay, looks to build on Ray’s strong outing

Tampa Bay Rays (28-19, second in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (23-21, fourth in the AL East)

Dunedin; Sunday, 1:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Michael Wacha (1-1, 0.00 ERA) Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (4-2, 2.51 ERA, .99 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Robbie Ray. Ray threw seven innings, giving up one run on five hits with seven strikeouts against Tampa Bay.

The Blue Jays are 8-8 against AL East teams. Toronto has hit 61 home runs this season, sixth in the league. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with 13, averaging one every 12.2 at-bats.

The Rays are 12-8 against the rest of their division. Tampa Bay has hit 60 home runs this season, eighth in the majors. Austin Meadows leads the club with nine, averaging one every 17.4 at-bats.

The Rays won the last meeting 3-1. Andrew Kittredge earned his fifth victory and Mike Zunino went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Tampa Bay. Anthony Castro took his first loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 23 extra base hits and is batting .333.

Randy Arozarena leads the Rays with 46 hits and is batting .275.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .287 batting average, 4.16 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Rays: 9-1, .283 batting average, 2.71 ERA, outscored opponents by 43 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (tommy john surgery), David Phelps: (right lat), Patrick Murphy: (shoulder), Tommy Milone: (undisclosed), Julian Merryweather: (left oblique), Tom Hatch: (elbow), Ryan Borucki: (forearm), George Springer: (quad), Cavan Biggio: (spine), Alejandro Kirk: (left hip flexor).

Rays: Michael Wacha: (hamstring), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Luis Patino: (finger), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: (eye).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.