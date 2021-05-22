On Air: Federal News Network program
Toulouse wins record 5th Champions Cup

By The Associated Press
May 22, 2021 5:12 pm
LONDON (AP) — Back row Jerome Kaino said Toulouse was motivated by the club’s past successes as it became the first team to win five Champions Cup titles on Saturday.

Toulouse edged out La Rochelle in an all-French final in front of 10,000 fans at Twickenham, a red card for Levani Botia seeing its opponents reduced to 14 men in the first half.

Toulouse was still second best up front for the 80 minutes, but Juan Cruz Mallia’s try helped them to a 22-17 victory, despite Tawera Kerr-Barlow’s late effort for La Rochelle.

“I’m absolutely stoked and it didn’t come easy. I’m glad we got over the line,” Kaino said. “The pressure comes from day one when you walk into the club and you’re quite aware of the golden years. It’s a relief and feels great to get that fifth star.”

