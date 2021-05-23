On Air: Essentials of Healthy Living
Trilogy: Fury to fight Wilder for a 3rd time on July 24

By The Associated Press
May 23, 2021 10:07 am
World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has signed a contract to fight Deontay Wilder for the third time, the British boxer’s American promoter said Sunday.

Top Rank said on its official Twitter page that the fight will take place in Las Vegas on July 24, with a video showing Fury signing the contract.

Fury stopped Wilder in the seventh round in Las Vegas in February last year to take the WBC belt from the American. Their first fight, in December 2018, ended in a draw.

A U.S. arbitrator ruled that Fury was contractually bound to fulfil a third fight with Deontay Wilder, and that it had to take place by Sept. 15.

Fury had planned to fight Anthony Joshua, the WBA, WBO and IBF titleholder, in Saudi Arabia on Aug. 14 for the undisputed heavyweight championship but that had to be scrapped.

