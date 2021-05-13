Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Triple-A East Glance

By The Associated Press
May 13, 2021 7:22 pm
2 min read
      
All Times EDT
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Omaha (Kansas City) 6 3 .667
Columbus (Cleveland) 5 3 .625 ½
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 4 3 .571 1
Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 4 3 .571 1
St. Paul (Minnesota) 3 5 .375
Louisville (Cincinnati) 2 5 .286 3
Toledo (Detroit) 2 5 .286 3
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 6 2 .750
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 6 2 .750
Buffalo (Toronto) 5 3 .625 1
Worcester (Boston) 3 5 .375 3
Rochester (Washington) 2 6 .250 4
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 2 6 .250 4
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Gwinnett (Atlanta) 6 2 .750
Durham (Tampa Bay) 5 2 .714 ½
Jacksonville (Miami) 5 2 .714 ½
Nashville (Milwaukee) 4 3 .571
Norfolk (Baltimore) 3 5 .375 3
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 2 6 .250 4
Memphis (St. Louis) 2 6 .250 4

___

Wednesday’s Games

Indianapolis 5, Toledo 3

Omaha 5, Columbus 4

Syracuse 4, Worcester 2

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn how the CDC is using the least-privilege model to limit how much damage hackers can do in federal networks in this free webinar.

Lehigh Valley 3, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 2

Buffalo 12, Rochester 0

Norfolk 9, Charlotte 2

Gwinnett 5, Louisville 0

Nashville 9, Memphis 6

St. Paul 6, Iowa 1

Jacksonville at Durham, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Omaha 8, Columbus 6

        Read more: Sports News

Jacksonville at Durham, 2, 5:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 6:35 p.m.

Rochester at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Toledo at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Louisville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Memphis at Nashvile, 7:35 p.m.

Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s games

Syracuse at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 6:35 p.m.

Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Rochester at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Toledo at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Louisville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Omaha at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Memphis at Nashvile, 7:35 p.m.

Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Syracuse at Worcester, 4:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 4:05 p.m.

Louisville at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m.

Rochester at Buffalo, 6:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Toledo at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Omaha at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Memphis at Nashvile, 7:35 p.m.

Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rochester at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Syracuse at Worcester, 1:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 1:05 p.m.

Louisville at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.

Toledo at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.

Omaha at Columbus, 2:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Charlotte, 2:05 p.m.

Iowa at St. Paul, 3:05 p.m.

Memphis at Nashvile, 3:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Durham, 5:05 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|4 SDSC GPU Hackathon
5|10 Cloud and Hybrid Operations Best...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCIS naturalizes 17 Army soldiers and a Navy sailor during Military Appreciation Month ceremony