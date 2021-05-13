Triple-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|5
|3
|.625
|½
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|3
|5
|.375
|2½
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|Toledo (Detroit)
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|Northeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees)
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Worcester (Boston)
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|Rochester (Washington)
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|5
|2
|.714
|½
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|5
|2
|.714
|½
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|2
|6
|.250
|4
Indianapolis 5, Toledo 3
Omaha 5, Columbus 4
Syracuse 4, Worcester 2
Lehigh Valley 3, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 2
Buffalo 12, Rochester 0
Norfolk 9, Charlotte 2
Gwinnett 5, Louisville 0
Nashville 9, Memphis 6
St. Paul 6, Iowa 1
Jacksonville at Durham, ppd.
Omaha 8, Columbus 6
Jacksonville at Durham, 2, 5:30 p.m.
Syracuse at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 6:35 p.m.
Rochester at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Toledo at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Louisville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Memphis at Nashvile, 7:35 p.m.
Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 6:35 p.m.
Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Rochester at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Toledo at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Louisville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Omaha at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Memphis at Nashvile, 7:35 p.m.
Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Worcester, 4:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 4:05 p.m.
Louisville at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m.
Rochester at Buffalo, 6:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Toledo at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Omaha at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Memphis at Nashvile, 7:35 p.m.
Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Rochester at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Syracuse at Worcester, 1:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 1:05 p.m.
Louisville at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.
Toledo at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.
Omaha at Columbus, 2:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Charlotte, 2:05 p.m.
Iowa at St. Paul, 3:05 p.m.
Memphis at Nashvile, 3:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Durham, 5:05 p.m.
