On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Triple-A East Glance

By The Associated Press
May 18, 2021 10:53 pm
1 min read
      
All Times EDT
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Omaha (Kansas City) 8 4 .667
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 7 4 .636 ½
Columbus (Cleveland) 7 5 .583 1
Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 6 5 .545
St. Paul (Minnesota) 5 7 .417 3
Louisville (Cincinnati) 3 8 .273
Toledo (Detroit) 3 9 .250 5
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 10 3 .769
Buffalo (Toronto) 9 4 .692 1
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 8 5 .615 2
Worcester (Boston) 8 5 .615 2
Rochester (Washington) 2 11 .154 8
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 2 11 .154 8
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Gwinnett (Atlanta) 9 3 .750
Jacksonville (Miami) 9 4 .692 ½
Durham (Tampa Bay) 8 5 .615
Nashville (Milwaukee) 6 5 .545
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 6 7 .462
Memphis (St. Louis) 4 8 .333 5
Norfolk (Baltimore) 3 10 .231

___

Sunday’s Games

Gwinnett 5, Louisville 4

Worcester 7, Syracuse 4

Buffalo 2, Rochester 1

        Insight by Carahsoft: Explore use cases for edge computing and approaches for taking advantage of it by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 3, Lehigh Valley 1

Indianapolis 6, Toledo 5

Omaha 8, Columbus 3

Charlotte 13, Norfolk 6

Iowa 8, St. Paul 3

Memphis 4, Nashvile 3

Jacksonville 7, Durham 4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

        Read more: Sports News

Tuesday’s Games

Worcester 9, Buffalo 4

Columbus 6, Toledo 1

Lehigh Valley 7, Syracuse 3

Jacksonville 4, Norfolk 0

Durham 7, Charlotte 2

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 11, Rochester 6

Nashville 9, Gwinnett 8

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Omaha at Iowa, ppd.

Louisville at Memphis, 7:45 p.m.

Indianapolis at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.

Omaha at Iowa, 1:08 p.m.

Louisville at Memphis, 1:15 p.m.

Buffalo at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.

Columbus at Toledo, 6:35 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.

Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Gwinnett at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.

Indianapolis at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Buffalo at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.

Columbus at Toledo, 6:35 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.

Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Gwinnett at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.

Omaha at Iowa, 7:38 p.m.

Louisville at Memphis, 7:45 p.m.

Indianapolis at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|17 SOFIC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Fish and Wildlife release manatee back into the wild after completion of research