Sports News

Triple-A East Glance

By The Associated Press
May 20, 2021 6:17 pm
2 min read
      
All Times EDT
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 8 4 .667
Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 8 5 .615 ½
Omaha (Kansas City) 8 6 .571 1
Columbus (Cleveland) 7 6 .538
St. Paul (Minnesota) 5 8 .385
Louisville (Cincinnati) 4 9 .308
Toledo (Detroit) 4 9 .308
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 11 3 .786
Buffalo (Toronto) 10 4 .714 1
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 9 5 .643 2
Worcester (Boston) 8 6 .571 3
Rochester (Washington) 2 12 .143 9
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 2 12 .143 9
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Jacksonville (Miami) 11 4 .733
Durham (Tampa Bay) 9 5 .643
Gwinnett (Atlanta) 9 5 .643
Nashville (Milwaukee) 8 5 .615 2
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 6 8 .429
Memphis (St. Louis) 5 9 .357
Norfolk (Baltimore) 3 12 .200 8

___

Wednesday’s Games

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 3, Rochester 2

Iowa 5, Omaha 4

Memphis 6, Louisville 5

Buffalo 4, Worcester 1

Toledo 8, Columbus 2

Lehigh Valley 16, Syracuse 1

Jacksonville 5, Norfolk 2

Durham 5, Charlotte 4

Nashville 5, Gwinnett 4

Indianapolis 2, St. Paul 2, susp. 8th inning

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville 5, Norfolk 4, 10 innnings

Iowa 16, Omaha 1

Buffalo at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.

Columbus at Toledo, 6:35 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Gwinnett at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.

Louisville at Memphis, 7:45 p.m.

Indianapolis at St. Paul, Game 1, 8:05 p.m.

Indianapolis 2, St. Paul 2, Game 2, Bottom 8th inning, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Buffalo at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Columbus at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Gwinnett at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.

Indianapolis at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Omaha at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.

Louisville at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo at Worcester, 4:05 p.m.

Columbus at Toledo, 5:05 p.m.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Louisville at Memphis, 7:15 p.m.

Gwinnett at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.

Indianapolis at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Omaha at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo at Worcester, 1:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 1:05 p.m.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 1:05 p.m.

Columbus at Toledo, 2:05 p.m.

Omaha at Iowa, 2:08 p.m.

Indianapolis at St. Paul, 3:05 p.m.

Gwinnett at Nashville, 3:05 p.m.

Louisville at Memphis, 3:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Durham, 5:05 p.m.

<

